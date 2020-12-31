Global Cell Therapy Market Report 2020: Market to Recover in 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the cell therapy market are Fibrocell Science Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., PHARMICELL Co. Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., MEDIPOST, Vericel Corporation, Anterogen Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc. and AlloCure.



The global cell therapy market is expected to decline from $7.31 billion in 2019 to $7.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.54%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $10.0 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 11.55%.



The cell therapy market consists of sales of cell therapy and related services. Cell therapy (CT) helps repair or replace damaged tissues and cells. A variety of cells are used for the treatment of diseases includes skeletal muscle stem cells, hematopoietic (blood-forming) stem cells (HSC), lymphocytes, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, and dendritic cells.



North America was the largest region in the cell therapy market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The cell therapy market covered in this report is segmented by technique into stem cell therapy; cell vaccine; adoptive cell transfer (ACT); fibroblast cell therapy; chondrocyte cell therapy. It is also segmented by therapy type into allogeneic therapies; autologous therapies, by application into oncology; cardiovascular disease (CVD); orthopedic; wound healing; others.



In August 2019, Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company, acquired BlueRock Therapeutics, an engineered cell therapy company, for $1 billion. Through this transaction, Bayer AG will acquire complete BlueRock Therapeutics' CELL+GENE platform, including a broad intellectual property portfolio and associated technology platform including proprietary iPSC technology, gene engineering, and cell differentiation capabilities. BlueRock Therapeutics is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing engineered cell therapies in the fields of neurology, cardiology, and immunology, using a proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform.



The high cost of cell therapy hindered the growth of the cell therapy market. Cell therapies have become a common choice of treatment in recent years as people are looking for the newest treatment options. Although there is a huge increase in demand for cell therapies, they are still very costly to try. Basic joint injections can cost about $1,000 and, based on the condition, more specialized procedures can cost up to $ 100,000. In 2020, the average cost of stem cell therapy can range from $4000 - $8,000 in the USA. Therefore, the high cost of cell therapy restraints the growth of the cell therapy market.



Key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company. For instance, in April 2018, Eli Lilly, an American pharmaceutical company entered into a collaboration agreement with Sigilon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that focused on the discovery and development of living therapeutics to develop cell therapies for type 1 diabetes treatment by using the Afibromer technology platform. Similarly, in September 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics, a biotechnological company that develops transformative medicine using a gene-editing platform for serious diseases, and ViaCyte, a California-based regenerative medicine company, collaborated on the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapy for diabetes treatment.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the cell therapy market. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic disease is a condition that lasts for one year or more and requires medical attention or limits daily activities or both and includes heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. Stem cells can benefit the patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson's disease (PD), heart disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis.



According to Cancer Research UK, in 2018, 17 million cancer cases were added to the existing list, and according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, 463 million were living with diabetes. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, every year, 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD, and more than 10 million people are living with PD worldwide. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases increased the demand for cell therapies and contributed to the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cell Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Cell Therapy Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Cell Therapy Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Cell Therapy Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Cell Therapy Market, Segmentation By Technique, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Stem Cell Therapy

Cell Vaccine

Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT)

Fibroblast Cell Therapy

Chondrocyte Cell Therapy

4.2. Global Cell Therapy Market, Segmentation By Therapy Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Allogeneic Therapies

Autologous Therapies

4.3. Global Cell Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Orthopedic

Wound Healing

Others

5. Cell Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Cell Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Cell Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



