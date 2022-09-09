Global Cell Therapy Technologies Market Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $8 Bn by 2027 from $4 Bn in 2022 - Increasing Public-Private Partnerships for Development of Cell Therapies

Sep 09, 2022, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Media, Sera & Reagents, Cell Culture Vessels, Single Use Equipment, Systems & Software), Process (Cell Processing), Cell Type (T-cells, Stem Cells), End User (Biopharma, CMOs), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cell therapy technologies market is projected to reach USD 8.0 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.0 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.6%
The growth can be attributed to the increasing public-private partnerships. Several government and private organizations have made significant investments to strengthen R&D in cell therapy leading to a surge in cell therapy technologies demand, hence propelling market growth.
Cell therapy instruments and consumables are used in the development of novel cell therapies for the treatment of different diseases and the mass production of cells from given samples or tissues.
Cell therapy technologies find major applications in regenerative medicine, stem cell research, cancer research, and cell biology research. These technologies are also extensively used in research centers and research institutes for life science and biopharmaceutical R&D.
The rising government investments in cell-based research, increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, a large number of oncology-related cell therapy clinical trials, and increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities are the key factors driving the growth of this market.
The cell preservation and distribution and handling process segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2021.
Cell preservation and distribution is an essential and vital step in the cell scaling-up process. In addition, with the growth in the demand for cell-based medical products and therapies, the demand for reliable storage equipment to preserve finite cell lines and cells manufactured in excess is expected to increase. This factor is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.
The CROs and CMOs accounted for the second largest share of the cell therapy technologies market in 2021.
To cater the large demand, pharmaceutical companies need to speed up clinical timelines, maintain business continuity, and free up resources for projects. This has increased outsourcing analytical tests to CROs and CMOs, thereby boosting the segment market growth.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell therapy technologies market.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are low-cost manufacturing advantage, increasing per capita income, and the growing need to curb cancer. In addition, the growth of the geriatric population is also fueling the cell therapy technologies market in the region.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Government Investments in Cell-Based Research to Drive Market Growth
- T Cells Segment Accounted for Largest Share of Asia-Pacific Market in 2021
- Media, Sera, and Reagents Segment to Dominate Market in 2027
- Cell Processing Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022
- Asia-Pacific Countries to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Government Investments in Cell-Based Research
- Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases
- Large Number of Oncology-Related Cell Therapy Clinical Trials
- Increasing Gmp Certifications for Cell Therapy Production Facilities
Restraints
- High Cost of Cell-Based Research and Low Success Rate
- Dearth of Skilled Professionals
Opportunities
- Emergence of Ipscs as Alternatives to ESCs
- Increased Focus on Personalized Medicine
- Increasing Public-Private Partnerships for Development of Cell Therapies
- Emerging Asian Markets
Challenges
- Survival of Small Players and New Entrants
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Cell Therapy Technologies Providers
Patent Analysis
- Patent Applications for Cell Therapy Technologies, January 2012-July 2022
- Indicative List of Patents in Cell Therapy Technologies Market
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Danaher Corporation
- Lonza Group
- Sartorius Ag
- Terumo Bct, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA
- Avantor, Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Corning Incorporated
- Fujifilm Irvine Scientific
- Maxcyte, Inc.
Other Players
- Werum It Solutions
- Roosterbio, Inc.
- Sirion Biotech GmbH
- Trakcel
- L7 Informatics
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Gpi Iberia (Formerly Hemasoft)
- Mak-System
- Organabio, LLC
- Ixcells Biotechnologies
- Wilson Wolf Manufacturing Corporation
