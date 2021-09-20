Global Cellular Health Screening Market Report 2021-2028: Rising Adoption of Telomere Performance Programs and Increased Awareness Regarding the Importance of Healthy Adjusted Life Expectancy (HALE)

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cellular Health Screening Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type (Single Test Panels, Multi-test Panels), by Sample Test (Blood, Saliva) by Collection Sites (Home, Hospitals), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cellular health screening market size is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%

The rising adoption of telomere performance programs and increased awareness regarding the importance of Healthy Adjusted Life Expectancy (HALE) are anticipated to be major factors boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

In the recent past, an increasing number of individuals have been utilizing cellular health screening tests, such as telomere tests, to understand biomarkers of cell aging. Tests such as those facilitating insights into telomere length and activity have proven to provide data on lifestyle and stress factors.



Several studies have proved that chronic and acute stress causes cell aging. Physical activity, sleep & psychological disorders, and drinking & smoking habits cause changes in cellular aging differently. The use of telomere test provides insights into metabolic and genetic diseases providing clinicians with early diagnosis and timely & personalized treatment plans for patients. Thus, rising awareness and growing research surrounding cellular screening have led to increased demand for kits and tests, facilitating market growth in recent years.



The need for research on cellular screening has increased owing to its various uses in preventive health and its ability to understand correlations between telomere length and aging. Bio cell-based screenings are mostly recommended over a period of time, facilitating patients to compare results and understand what changes are to be undertaken. Tracking these changes in cellular health in between screenings facilitates immediate changes to be implemented in terms of health protocols and overall improvement of disease management.



Furthermore, the accumulation of old malfunctioning cells is associated with age-related illnesses. Research has now proven that these can be reversed using several cellular health techniques as demonstrated in various animal studies. Thus, continuous research and development in the fields of genomics, proteomics, and protein expression are anticipated to further boost market growth.



Cellular Health Screening Market Report Highlights

The introduction of advanced cell health screening tests and rising awareness about the importance of HALE are responsible for the market growth

Based on test type, single test panels accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to their high use in key markets

Based on collection sites, the home segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period

North America was the largest regional market in 2020 due to high awareness about preventative healthcare and quick adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S.

was the largest regional market in 2020 due to high awareness about preventative healthcare and quick adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population in countries, such as Japan , China , and India

Cellular Health Screening Market Test Type

Single Test Panels

Telomere Tests

Oxidative Stress Tests

Inflammation Tests

Heavy Metals Tests

Multi-test Panels

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Rise in the adoption of telomere performance programs to lead a healthy life

Increase in importance of health-adjusted life expectancy (HALE)

Increasing government focus on preventive healthcare

Rise in geriatric population leading to growth in the need for cellular health screening

Increase in research activities

Growth in the adoption of direct-to-consumer approach for the availability of kits

Rise in burden of chronic diseases

Market Restraint Analysis

Problems associated with the transport of samples

Differences in the cost of test kits offered by different companies

Industry challenges

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Cellular Health Screening Market Analysis Tools

Industry analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Telomere Diagnostics

SpectraCell Laboratories

Life Length

Repeat Diagnostics, Inc.

Cell Science Systems Corp.

Quest Diagnostics

LabCorp Holdings

OPKO

Genova Diagnostics

Immunodiagnostik AG

DNA Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3fnzy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

