Global Cellular Immunotherapy Markets 2020-2030 - Focus on Tumour-Infiltrating Lymphocyte, Engineered T Cell Receptor, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell, & Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cellular immunotherapy market.



Major players in the cellular immunotherapy market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma), Apac Biotech, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, JW CreaGene Co. Ltd, Green Cross Corp (GC Pharma), AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc. and Roche.



The global cellular immunotherapy market is expected to decline from $2.92 billion in 2019 to $2.74 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.90%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $5.05 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 22.53%.



The cellular immunotherapy market consists of revenues generated by the companies engaged in developing, manufacturing, and sales of cellular immunotherapy drugs. Cellular immunotherapy is also known as adoptive cell therapy, a form of treatment that utilizes the cells of the immune system to eliminate diseases including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, cancer, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.



In April 2020, resTORbio, Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of drugs used for the treatment of aging-related diseases, merged with Adicet Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, for an undisclosed amount. Both the companies continue their operations as 'Adicet Bio'. This merger is expected to help the companies in advancing allogeneic gamma-delta CAR-T cell therapy technology. Adicet Bio, Inc. is a US-based company specialized in the development of Adicet's off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for oncology and other indications.



The cellular immunotherapy market covered in this report is segmented by therapy into tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy; engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapy; chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy; natural killer (NK) cell therapy. It is also segmented by primary indication into b-cell malignancies; prostate cancer; renal cell carcinoma; liver cancer; non-Hodgkin lymphoma; others and by application into prostate cancer; breast cancer; skin cancer; ovarian cancer; brain tumour; lung cancer; others.



The high cost of cellular immunotherapies is anticipated to hinder the cellular immunotherapy's market growth. CAR-T therapy is a type of cellular immunotherapy and only two have been approved in the USA. The price of Yescarta and Kymriah is more than $350,000 per treatment in the USA, which is highly unaffordable for a majority of the patients especially with low income. The high cost of cellular immunotherapies discourages patients to opt for this drug, thereby, impacting the demand and the market negatively.



Companies in the cellular immunotherapy market are focusing on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for new and improved cancer treatment. Off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies are produced from the cells of donors instead of the patient cells as in the case of autologous therapy. Their non-customized nature provides advantages such as cost-effectiveness, large scale, fast, and quality control production.



Increasing research and successful clinical trials in cellular immunotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the cellular immunotherapy market over the forecast period. Companies are focusing on developing new cellular immunotherapies for treating different diseases. The rapid growth in the development of cellular immunotherapy in clinical and preclinical stages in 2020 as compared to that in 2019 is projected to expand the landscape of cellular immunotherapy. Subsequently, generating higher revenues for the cellular immunotherapy market.



