Global Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules in Thousand Units by the following End-Use Application Segments: Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Gemalto N.V

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Kyocera Corporation

- Neoway Technology Co. Ltd.

- Novatel Wireless, Inc.



CELLULAR MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) MODULES MCP-7705 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

M2M: The Foundation for a Smart Connected World

Table 1: World Cellular M2M Data Traffic: Annual Breakdown of Data Traffic (in Petabytes/Annum) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Overview

Table 2: Low Cost LTE Forecast to Become a Big Part of Future Cellular M2M Communications: Percentage Breakdown of Global Number of M2M Connections by Cellular Technology for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Evolving Telecom Infrastructure: The Foundation for Cellular M2M Communications

Wired Vs Wireless Links & the Threat Posed by Public IP and Private IP Connectivity Alternatives

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Emergence of Connected Enterprises Fuels Growth Opportunity for M2M in the Industrial/ Commercial Sector

Table 3: Robust Opportunities in the Offing for Wireless M2M Connections & Modules in the US$138 Billion Connected Enterprise Market: Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Intelligent Asset Management: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Cellular M2M in the Enterprise Sector

Table 4: The US$4 Billion Intelligent Asset Management Industry Offers a Fertile Playing Ground for M2M Communication Technology: Global Enterprise Asset Management Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Adoption Among SMEs Worldwide Bodes Well for the Growth of the Cellular M2M Market

Large Scale Telematics Programs Drive M2M Deployments & Demand for M2M Modules

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness of Cellular M2M Technology

Table 7: Growing Telecom Operator Spending On 4G/LTE Infrastructure is Poised to Bring in Massive Quality of Service (QoS) Improvements in Cellular M2M Services: Global Breakdown of LTE Infrastructure Spending (US$ Million) for the Years 2015 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Rise of Smart Homes Drives Interest in Ubiquitous Automation Via M2M

Table 8: Growing Popularity of Smart Homes to Benefit Demand for Smart Home M2M Solutions: Number of Smart Homes (In 000s) in Select Countries for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Expanding Digital Lifescape to Incentivize Growth of Smart Home M2M Solutions: Global Adoption Rates (In %) of Consumer Smart Home Systems for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Government Policy Led Migration to Smart Cities Spurs the Growth Potential of M2M

Table 10: Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies Paves the Way for Increased Role of Cellular M2M in Smart City Enablement: Global Market for Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services) In US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Value of Connectivity in Utility Operations Expands Opportunities for Cellular M2M

Table 11: Growing Investments in Smart Grid Networks for Automation & Digital Communications Spur Opportunities for Cellular M2M: Global Investments in Advanced Metering Infrastructure & Distributed Grid Management (In US$ Billion) for Years 2013 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sizing Cellular M2M Opportunities in the US$121 Billion Smart Healthcare Industry

Investments in Industrial Automation Speeds Up Cellular M2M Deployments

M2M-enabled Devices Gain Acceptance for Electronic Payments

Electronic Security Applications to Boost Revenue for Cellular M2M Market

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

Cellular M2M Service Provider Market Structure

Table 13: Leading Players in the Global Cellular M2M Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Total Number of Connections for AT&T, China Mobile, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Sprint, Telefonica, Verizon, Vodafone and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek Into Key Challenges to Growth

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. END-USE SECTORS

Automotive

Smart City

Smart Power

Smart Water

Safety & Surveillance Systems

Smart Healthcare

Agriculture

Supply Chain (PDS)

Fiscal Cash Registers



4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Evolution of Mobile Network Technologies

First Generation Networks (1G)

Second Generation Networks (2G)

2.5 Generation Technology (2.5G)

Third Generation Networks (3G)

Fourth Generation Networks (4G)



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

ARM Takes Over Mistbase and NextG-Com

KORE Partners with Rev.io

Ericsson, AT&T and Qualcomm Technologies Successfully Demonstrates VoLTE Call for IoT

Bamboo Technology Unveils M2M Network

KORE Wireless Group Acquires Wyless Group Holdings

VimpelCom Forms Partnership with Cisco Jasper

Nokia, Vodafone and Telit Enter into Collaboration

KT and LG Uplus to Enter into an Alliance

Sequans Communications Inks Agreement with T-Mobile

Vodafone Inks Agreement with Inmarsat

JT Inks Agreement with NeoConsult

Millicom Selects Safran Identity & Security to Supply Secure Elements and Applications for IoT in Latin America

Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies and KPN Conducts First Trial of Cat-M1

Nokia and Sonera Successfully Complete NB-IoT Trial in Finland

MTS and Nokia Demonstrates NB-IoT Solution in Russia

Huawei Completes System Function and Performance Verification Test on 3GPP-Compliant NB-IoT

Truphone Introduces Truphone FastSIM„¢ and IoT Connectivity Management Platform

AT&T Unveils First LTE-M Site in North America

MTN and Huawei Launches Smart Water Metering NB-IoT Solution in Africa

Novatel Wireless Acquires DigiCore Holdings

Novatel Wireless Acquires Feeney Wireless

Lindsay Acquires Elecsys

ORBCOMM Snaps Up SkyWave Mobile Communications

Aeris and Giesecke & Devrient Ink Agreement

Zest4 Partners with Arkessa

Zain Group Expands Partner Market Agreement with Vodafone

ORBCOMM Renews Services Agreement with Komatsu

ORBCOMM Unveils ORBCOMMconnec Management Portal



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Neoway Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Novatel Wireless, Inc. (USA)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada)

SIMCom Wireless Solution Co. Ltd. (China)

Telit Communications PLC (UK)

u-blox (Switzerland)

ZTE Corporation (China)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Value Analytics:

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Worldwide Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Market by Application:

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Fleet Management Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Fleet Management Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Fleet Management Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Remote Monitoring & Control Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Remote Monitoring & Control Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Remote Monitoring & Control Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Security Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Security Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Security Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Electronic Payment Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Electronic Payment Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Electronic Payment Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics:

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Worldwide Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules Shipments by Application:

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Fleet Management Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Fleet Management Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Fleet Management Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Remote Monitoring & Control Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Remote Monitoring & Control Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Remote Monitoring & Control Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Security Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Security Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Security Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Electronic Payment Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Electronic Payment Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Electronic Payment Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Automotive Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular M2M Modules in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World Historic Review for Cellular M2M Modules in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular M2M Modules in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Value Analysis

Volume Analysis

M2M Market to Experience Noticeable Gains

Budding Demand for Specialized Service Providers

Strategic Corporate Developments

Novatel Wireless, Inc. - A Major US-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 56: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: The US Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: The US 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 59: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: The US Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: The US 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Value Analysis

Volume Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Sierra Wireless, Inc. - A Major Canada-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 62: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Canadian Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 65: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Canadian Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Value Analysis

Volume Analysis

Kyocera Corporation - A Major Japan-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 68: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Japanese Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 71: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Japanese Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Value Analysis

Volume Analysis

The eCall Regulation Bodes Potential

Surge in Demand for Telematics Fitted Commercial Vehicles

M2M Regulatory Mandates in the EU

Machine-to-Machine Connections Market in Ireland - An Insight

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 74: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: European Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: European 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 77: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: European 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Overview

Key Regional Markets

China

India

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Value Analysis

Volume Analysis

An Overview of the M2M Market in Latin America

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Value Analysis

Volume Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Value Analytics

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Shipments in €˜000 Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Modules by Applications - Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring & Control, Security, Electronic Payment Systems, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 24) The United States (7) Canada (1) Japan (1) Europe (7) - France (1) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

