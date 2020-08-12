Global Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Industry
Global Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2027
Aug 12, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Methyl Cellulose (MC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899193/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Hydroxymethyl Methylcellulose (HMC) Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Hydroxymethyl Methylcellulose (HMC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$496.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$688.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 4th edition of our report. The 307-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Ashland, Inc.
- CP Kelco ApS
- Daicel Finechem Ltd.
- DKS Co., Ltd.
- DowDupont Inc.
- Fenchem Biotek Ltd.
- J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co. KG
- LOTTE Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
- SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG
- Shandong Head Co. Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sichem LLC.
- Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899193/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Methyl Cellulose (MC) (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Methyl Cellulose (MC) (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Methyl Cellulose (MC) (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) (Product Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) (Product Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) (Product Type)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hydroxymethyl Methylcellulose (HMC) (Product Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hydroxymethyl Methylcellulose (HMC) (Product Type)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 12: Hydroxymethyl Methylcellulose (HMC) (Product Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) (Product Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Ethyl Cellulose (EC) (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Ethyl Cellulose (EC) (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Ethyl Cellulose (EC) (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) (Product Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) (Product Type) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Foods & Beverages (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Foods & Beverages (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Foods & Beverages (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Construction (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Construction (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Construction (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Paints & Coatings (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Paints & Coatings (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Drilling Fluids (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Drilling Fluids (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Drilling Fluids (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Personal Care (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Personal Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Personal Care (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 43: Mining (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Mining (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Mining (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: United States Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in the
United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 48: United States Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 51: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Canadian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 56: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cellulose
Ether and Its Derivatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 74: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 77: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in France
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: French Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 83: French Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Italian Demand for Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: United Kingdom Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: United Kingdom Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
SPAIN
Table 103: Spanish Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 104: Spanish Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 106: Spanish Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 107: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 108: Spanish Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 109: Russian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 110: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Russia
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: Russian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Russian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 116: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Rest of Europe Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 119: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Europe Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 122: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 130: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Australian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 132: Australian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Australian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 136: Indian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 137: Indian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 138: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 139: Indian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 140: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 141: Indian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 142: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: South Korean Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 144: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 145: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: South Korean Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 147: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cellulose Ether and
Its Derivatives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Latin American Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 155: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 157: Latin American Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 159: Latin American Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 160: Latin American Demand for Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Latin American Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 163: Argentinean Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 164: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Argentinean Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Argentinean Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 167: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Argentinean Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 169: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Brazil
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Brazilian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 171: Brazilian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 173: Brazilian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Brazilian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 175: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Mexican Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 177: Mexican Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Mexican Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: Rest of Latin America Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Latin America Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Latin America Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 186: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 187: The Middle East Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 188: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: The Middle East Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 191: The Middle East Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 192: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 193: The Middle East Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 195: The Middle East Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 196: Iranian Market for Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Iranian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cellulose
Ether and Its Derivatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 200: Iranian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 202: Israeli Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 203: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Israeli Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Israeli Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 206: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Israeli Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 210: Saudi Arabian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 211: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Saudi Arabian Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 214: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: United Arab Emirates Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: United Arab Emirates Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 220: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Rest of Middle East Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Rest of Middle East Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Rest of Middle East Cellulose Ether and Its
Derivatives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 225: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 226: African Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 227: Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market in Africa
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: African Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: African Cellulose Ether and Its Derivatives Latent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899193/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker