Global cellulose ether & its derivatives market was valued at $ 4.10 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 5.39 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. High growth application areas including personal care, pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and construction coupled with expansion and new product launch activities undertaken by companies are the leading factors expected to drive global cellulose ether & its derivatives market during forecast period.

The market for cellulose ether & its derivatives has been segmented into product type, end-user and region.Based on product type, the market has been categorized into carboxy methyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, ethyl cellulose, hydroxy ethyl cellulose and hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose.

Of these segments, carboxy methyl cellulose is expected to dominate the market, owing to its applications in fast-growing industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages in addition to revival in oilfield activities. However, hydroxy ethyl cellulose is anticipated to be the fastest growing product type during the forecast period, backed by high growth in the end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, construction and oil drilling.

Further, based on application, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, personal care and detergents, food & beverages, construction, oilfield applications and others.Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for cellulose ether & its derivatives, accounting for more than 40% of the global market.

Furthermore, among all the countries, China dominated the cellulose ether & its derivatives market, followed by Japan and the rest of Asia-Pacific countries.

Some of the key players in the market are Ashland Inc., Du Pont, Cp Kelco, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Akzonobel, Ashland Inc., Daicel Finechem Ltd., Lotte Fine Chemicals, DKS Co. Ltd. and China Ruitai International Holdings Co. Ltd.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global cellulose ether & its derivatives market.

The analyst calculated global cellulose ether & its derivatives market size using a top-down approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



