Global Cellulose Nanofibers Market to 2030: Expanded Patent Analysis, Production History, New Products & Production Process
05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are bio-based materials with high mechanical strength (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, and high chemical resistance. They are also lightweight. As a result, they are very attractive for application in composites and thermoplastics.
Research has been active for a number of years and products are now on the market, mainly in Japan. Products include adult diapers, automotive biocomposites, thermoplastic additives. Japanese sports shoe manufacturer Asics has utilized CNF in running shoes, incorporating CNF from Seiko PMC.
Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of CNFs. The market is exploding in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Nippon Paper recently opened a new 450 ton cellulose nanofiber production facility.Japanese chemicals manufacturers are also developing cellulose nanofiber production. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States.
The latest edition of The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers features a raft of new information including:
- Expanded producer profiles including CNF production history, new products, production process from raw materials to products.
- Expanded patent analysis.
- Tables of nanocellulose capacities and production process by producer (CNF, CNC and MFC)
- Competitive landscape analysis for competing materials.
- Market tonnage estimations by application, based on % wt. of CNF, competing materials, usage (e.g. additive, polymer, coating) and penetration.
- Analysis of market entry prices per application.
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities, by producer, current and planned.
- Production volumes by region.
- Current products.
- Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.
- CNF applications by industry.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
- Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Applications
1.2 Market Segmentation By Type Of Nanocellulose
1.2.1 CNF
1.2.2 MFC
1.2.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)
1.3 Main Opportunities In Cellulose Nanofibers
1.4 Global Production
1.4.1 Production Plants And Production Status
1.5 Market Trends
1.6 Market And Technical Challenges
1.7 Global Cellulose Nanofibers Market Size
1.7.1 The Market For Cellulose Nanofibers In 2017
1.7.2 The Market For Cellulose Nanofibers In 2018
1.7.3 CNF/MFC Demand In Tons, 2015-2030
1.7.4 Cellulose Nanofiber Market By Region
1.7.4.1 Asia-Pacific
2. Research Scope And Methodology
2.1 Report Scope
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.3.1 Stage Of Commercialization
2.3.2 Economic Impact By 2030
2.3.3 Current Market Size For Equivalent Applications
2.3.4 Ease Of Commercialization
2.3.5 Competitive Landscape
2.3.6 Cost
2.3.7 Competition From Other Materials
2.3.8 Regulatory/Government Policy Push
2.3.9 Market Pull
2.4 Market Challenges Rating System
3. Introduction
3.1 Cellulose
3.2 Nanocellulose
3.3 Properties Of Nanocellulose
3.4 Advantages Of Nanocellulose
3.5 Manufacture Of CNF
3.6 Production Methods
3.7 Types Of Nanocellulose
3.7.1 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC)
3.7.2 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF)
3.7.2.1 Applications
3.7.2.2 Production Methods Of CNF Producers
3.7.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)
3.7.3.1 Properties
3.7.3.2 Applications
3.7.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)
3.7.4.1 Applications
3.8 Synthesis
3.8.1 Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mc)
3.8.2 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC)
3.8.3 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (CNF)
3.8.4 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)
3.8.5 Bacterial Cellulose Particles (CNC)
4. Market Structure
4.1 Volume Of Industry Demand For Cellulose Nanofibers
4.2 Current End Users For Cellulose Nanofibers, By Market And Company
5. SWOT Analysis For Cellulose Nanofibers
6. Regulations And Standards
6.1 Standards
6.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)
6.1.2 American National Standards
6.1.3 CSA Group
6.2 Toxicity
6.3 Regulation
7. Regional Initiatives And Government Funding
8. Cellulose Nanofiber (CNF) Applications
8.1 High Volume, Medium Volume And Low Volume Cellulose Nanofiber Applications
9. Cellulose Nanofiber Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
10. Cellulose Nanofiber Supply Chain
11. Cellulose Nanofiber Prices
12. Cellulose Nanofiber Patents & Publications
13. Analysis Of Cellulose Nanofibers Applications Versus Competitive Materials
13.1 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT)
13.1.1 Brief Description
13.1.2 Volumes, Values And Growth
13.1.3 Key Trends
13.2 Graphene
13.2.1 Brief Description
13.2.2 Volumes, Values And Growth
13.2.3 Key Trends
13.3 Carbon Fibers
13.3.1 Brief Description
13.3.2 Volumes, Values And Growth
13.3.3 Key Trends
13.3.4 Growth
14. Global Markets For Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF)
14.1 Composites Market Summary
14.1.1 Trends In The Composites Market And CNF Solutions
14.1.2 Comparison Of CNF To Other Composite Materials
14.1.3 Applications
14.1.3.1 By Cellulose Type
14.1.3.2 Applications Roadmap
14.2 Packaging
14.2.1 Market Trends And CNF Solution
14.2.1.1 Growth In The Bio-Based Packaging Sector
14.2.1.2 Growth In The Barrier Food Packaging Sector
14.2.1.3 Growth In Active Packaging
14.2.1.4 High Demand For Packaging Films Resistant To Oxygen And Moisture To Increase Shelf Life
14.2.1.5 Shortcoming Of Packaging Biopolymers
14.2.1.6 Sustainable Packaging Solutions
14.2.1.7 Demand For Packaging With Enhanced Functionality
14.2.1.8 Anti-Microbial Packaging Bio film Market Is Growing
14.2.2 Applications
14.2.2.1 Anti-Bacterial
14.2.2.2 Gas Barrier
14.2.3 CNF Market In Packaging
14.2.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.2.3.2 Global Demand In Tons For CNF In Packaging
14.2.4 Market Challenges
14.2.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.3 Aircraft And Aerospace
14.3.1 Market Trends And CNF Solution
14.3.2 Applications
14.3.2.1 Composites
14.3.3 CNF Market In Aircraft And Aerospace
14.3.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.3.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Aircraft And Aerospace
14.3.4 Market Challenges
14.3.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.4 Automotive
14.4.1 Market Trends And CNF Solution
14.4.1.1 Environmental Regulations
14.4.1.2 Light weighting
14.4.1.3 Increasing Use Of Natural Fiber Composites
14.4.1.4 Safety
14.4.1.5 Cost
14.4.2 Applications
14.4.2.1 Composites
14.4.3 CNF Market In Automotive
14.4.3.1 Polymer Composites
14.4.3.2 Tires
14.4.3.3 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.4.3.4 Global Demand In Tons In Automotive
14.4.4 Market Challenges
14.4.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.5 Construction
14.5.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.5.2 Applications
14.5.3 CNF Market In Construction
14.5.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.5.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Construction
14.5.4 Market Challenges
14.5.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.6 Paper And Board
14.6.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.6.2 Applications
14.6.3 Properties
14.6.3.1 Reinforcing Agents
14.6.3.2 Transparency And Flexibility
14.6.3.3 Paper Packaging
14.6.3.4 Paper Coatings
14.6.3.5 Anti-Microbials
14.6.4 CNF Market In Paper & Board
14.6.4.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.6.4.2 Global Demand In Tons In Paper & Board
14.7 Market Challenges
14.8 Product Developer Profiles
15. Textiles
15.1 Market Drivers And Trends
15.2 Applications
15.2.1 Sanitary Products
15.3 CNF Market In Textiles
15.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
15.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Textiles
15.4 Market Challenges
15.5 Product Developer Profiles
16. Medicine & Healthcare
16.1 Market Drivers And Trends
16.2 Applications
16.2.1 Drug Delivery
16.2.2 Medical Implants
16.2.3 Tissue Engineering
16.2.4 Wound Dressings
16.2.5 Lateral Flow Immunoassay Labels
16.3 CNF Market In Medical & Healthcare
16.3.1.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
16.3.1.2 Global Demand In Tons In Medical & Healthcare
16.4 Product Developer Profiles
17. Coatings
17.1 Market Drivers And Trends
17.2 Applications
17.2.1 Abrasion And Scratch Resistance
17.2.2 Wood Coatings
17.2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Films
17.2.4 Gas Barriers
17.3 CNF Market In Coatings
17.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
17.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Paints And Coatings
17.4 Market Challenges
17.5 Product Developer Profiles
18. Aerogels
18.1 Market Drivers And Trends
18.2 Applications
18.2.1 Thermal Insulation
18.2.2 Shape Memory
18.3 CNF Market In Aerogels
18.3.1.1 Global Demand In Tons In Aerogels
18.4 Product Developer Profiles
19. Oil And Gas Exploration
19.1 Market Drivers And Trends
19.2 Applications
19.2.1 Oil And Fracking Drilling Fluids
19.2.1.1 Water-Based Drilling Fluids
19.2.2 Extraction
19.3 CNF Market In Oil And Gas
19.3.1 Market Assessment For Cellulose Nanofibers In Oil And Gas
19.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Oil And Gas
19.4 Market Challenges
19.5 Product Developer Profiles
20. Filtration
20.1 Market Drivers And Trends
20.2 Applications
20.2.1 Nanomaterials In Filtration
20.2.2 CNF Membranes And Filters
20.2.2.1 Water Filtration
20.2.2.2 Air Filtration
20.2.2.3 Virus Filtration
20.3 CNF Market In Filtration And Separation
20.3.1 Market Assessment For Cellulose Nanofibers In Filtration And Separation
20.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Filtration
20.4 Market Challenges
20.5 Product Developer Profiles
21. Rheology Modifiers
21.1 Applications
21.1.1 Food
21.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
21.1.3 Cosmetics
21.2 Product Developer Profiles
22. Printed And Flexible Electronics
22.1 Market Drivers And Trends
22.2 Applications
22.2.1 Wearable Electronics
22.2.1.1 Nanopaper
22.2.1.2 Paper Memory
22.2.2 Conductive Inks
22.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
22.3.1 Market Assessment For Cellulose Nanofibers In Printed And Flexible Electronics
22.4 Market Challenges
22.5 Product Developer Profiles
23. 3D Printing
23.1 Market Drivers And Trends
23.2 Applications
23.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
23.3.1 Market Assessment For Cellulose Nanofibers In 3D Printing
23.4 Market Challenges
23.5 Product Developer Profiles
24. Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles
24.1 Producers And Types Of Nanocellulose Produced (NCF, NCC, BCC)
24.2 Target Markets For Producers
24.3 Nanofibrillar Cellulose (CNF) Producers 199-265 (23 Company Profiles)
24.4 Other Producers And Application Developers 266-289 (50 Company Profiles)
25. Main Cellulose Nanofibers Research Centres 291-300 (30 Profiles)
26. References
Companies Mentioned
- American Process Inc.
- Asahi Kasei
- Asics
- Borregaard
- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel
- DIC Products
- Daicel Corporation
- Daiichi Kogyo
- Daio Paper
- Dks Co. Ltd.
- Imerys
- Innventia AB
- Kirekira!
- Kruger Biomaterials Inc
- Nippon Paper
- Oji Holdings
- Seiko PMC
- StoraEnso
- Sugino Machine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6c2s8w/global_cellulose?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article