Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Markets 2021-2027 - Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Market to Reach 8.6 Million Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers estimated at 6.4 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 8.6 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Clothing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach 5.2 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.9 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.9 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.5 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Spun Yarn Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Spun Yarn segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 637.7 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 843.7 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 964.8 Thousand Tons by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Man-Made Cellulosics

Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Scarcity & Volatility of Natural Cellulose Fibers Production Gives Way to Man-Made Cellulosics

Asia-Pacific : The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made Cellulosics Market

: The Dominant Force in the World Man-Made Cellulosics Market China Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Momentum in Developed Regions Remains Sluggish yet Positive

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)

Aditya Birla Group ( India )

) Century Rayon Limited ( India )

) Grasim Industries Limited ( India )

) PT Indo Bharat Rayon ( Indonesia )

) Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd. ( Thailand )

) Baoding Swan Fiber Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Celanese Corporation ( USA )

) Daicel Corporation ( Japan )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( USA )

) Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited ( Thailand )

) Glanzstoff Industries ( Austria )

) International Paper ( USA )

) Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kelheim Fibres GmbH ( Germany )

) Lenzing AG ( Austria )

) PT. South Pacific Viscose ( Indonesia )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) NRC Limited ( India )

) Rhodia Acetow GmbH ( Germany )

) Sateri Holdings Limited ( China )

) Smartfiber AG ( Germany )

) Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.( China )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Fulida Co., Ltd. ( China )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rayon Enjoys Widespread Application

Viscose Rayon - The Leading Category

Escalating Demand for Lyocell Rayon

Product Innovations & Advancements Aid Cellulosics Market Growth

Textiles: The Primary Application Area for Cellulose Fibers

Textile Fibers: An Overview

Growing Demand for Clothing & Fabrics Underpins Volume Expansion in Man-Made Cellulosics

Cellulose Acetate Remains the Preferred Material for Cigarette Filter Tow

Separation & Filtration Membranes: A Niche Application for Cellulose Acetate

Novel Opportunities in Bioplastics Domain

Favorable Macro Factors Induce Positive Momentum

Positive GDP Forecasts

Ballooning Global Population & Parallel Increase in Urban and Middle Class Demographics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World 15-Year Perspective for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Clothing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Fabrics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Spun Yarn by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90dku2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

