Global Cement Market Report 2019-2024 Featuring CNBM, Anhui Conch, Jidong Development, Lafarge Holcim & Heidelberg Cement

The global cement market reached a volume of more than 5 Billion Tons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach around 6.2 Billion Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 3.5% during 2019-2024.



Cement is a grey-coloured inorganic substance which is often lime- or calcium silicate-based. Apart from this, it also contains chalk, iron ore, bauxite, shell, clay, marl, slate, shale, etc. A mixture of this fine powder, water, sand and gravel is used in masonry as it results into a rock-like substance. There are two kinds of cement available, namely hydraulic and non-hydraulic cement. Hydraulic cement reacts with water to set whereas non-hydraulic cement reacts with carbon in the surroundings. Cement represents one of the essential commodities used in the construction industry.



Global Cement Market Drivers/Constraints:



One of the major factors driving the growth of the cement market is the revival of the construction industry. This has resulted into a surge in the commercial, residential and infrastructural projects including offices, housing complexes, dams, tunnels and bridges, in turn, boosting the consumption of cement.



Mega infrastructure projects, such as China's One Belt and One Road (OBOR) and Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link project to link its eastern and western regions, are further likely to stir up the consumption of cement. Some of the other growth-inducing factors include industrialisation, rising population and increasing purchasing power of the consumers.



The production of cement is associated with various health hazards such as lung and lip cancer since it contains carcinogenic components. This is one of the major factors posing a threat to the growth of the cement market.



Type Insights:



On the basis of type, the market has been bifurcated into blended, portland and others. Currently, blended cement holds the largest market share. It is a blend of OPC and other mineral admixtures or additives like fly ash, slag and silica fumes.



End-Use Insights:



Based on end-use, the market has been segregated into residential, commercial and infrastructure segments. Amongst these, the residential segment accounts for the majority of the total market share. This can be accredited to the rising global population which has boosted the demand for new residential buildings.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the global cement market. The increasing number of nuclear families and rising household incomes have created a positive demand for shelter, thereby bolstering the growth of the cement market in the region. Other major regions include North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



CNBM

Anhui Conch

Jidong Development

Lafarge Holcim

Heidelberg Cement

