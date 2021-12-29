Global Cement Market Report 2021-2025, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Anhui Conch, Holcim, HeidelbergCement AG, Cemex, Vulcan Materials and Eagle Materials

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cement Market (Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports) 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cement market is expected to record a value of US$401.10 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.10% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as surging demand from construction activities, increasing adoption of green cement, expanding urbanization and rising disposable income are likely to drive the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by rising government regulations on carbon emissions from manufacturing plants, depleting fossil fuel reserves and higher power consumption.

A few notable trends include growing civil engineering sector, technological advancements in the production process of cement and surging demand for green cement and increasing infrastructure projects in developing regions.

The global cement market is segmented on the basis of type, application, production and consumption. Depending on the type, the global cement market can be bifurcated into Blended, Portland and others which include composite, colored, quick setting, low alkali and air-entraining cement. In terms of application, the global cement market can be segmented as follows: Non residential and residential. The market is further expanding in terms of production, consumption, imports and exports.

The largest regional market is China, owing to the growing construction sector at a fast pace. Further China is likely to witness some fall in consumption volume due to economic conditions and high prices of cement. Moreover, Emerging Asia (including India and Indonesia) and Middle East & Africa (including Egypt and Algeria) are also likely to grow considerably in coming years.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cement market, which is segmented into type, application, production, consumption, imports & exports, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Emerging Asia, Middle East & Africa , Latin America , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America and Developed Asia), along with the country coverage of China , India , Indonesia , Egypt , Algeria , Brazil , Colombia , Mexico , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, France , Russia , Ukraine , Poland , the U.S., Canada and Japan have been analyzed.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players ( Anhui Conch , Holcim Ltd. (LafargeHolcim), HeidelbergCement AG, Cemex, Vulcan Materials Company and Eagle Materials Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Global Cement Market Analysis

2.1 Cement Consumption Volume Forecast

2.2 Cement Consumption by Region



3. Regional Cement Market Analysis

3.1 Emerging Asia

3.2 Middle East & Africa

3.3 Latin America

3.4 Western Europe

3.5 Eastern Europe

3.6 North America

3.7 Developed Asia



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities

4.1.2 Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Disposable Incomes

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Expansion of Civil Engineering Sector at Global Scale

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Green Cement

4.2.3 Increasing Infrastructure Projects in Developing Regions

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Depleting Fossil Fuel Reserves



5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Cement Capacity and Number of Plants by Top Players

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Capital Comparison

5.2 Emerging Asia

5.3 Developed Asia

5.4 North America

5.5 Latin America

5.6 Western Europe

5.7 Eastern Europe

5.8 MEA



6. Company Profiles

Anhui Conch

Cemex

Eagle Materials

Heidelberg Cement

LafargeHolcim

Vulcan Materials

