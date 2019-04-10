Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Report 2014-2024 Featuring Biogen, Pfizer, Teva, Novartis, J & J, Shire, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Otsuka, & Eli Lilly

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market: Analysis By Disease, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.80% during 2019 - 2024.

The mental health has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by rise in stress and depression among people as well as increasing awareness and acceptance amongst people about mental health.

Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global central nervous system therapeutic market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include rising geriatric population along with increasing incidences of neurodegenerative diseases, increase in chronic ailments and growing per capita healthcare expenditure worldwide.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global central nervous system therapeutic market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)

6. Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.2 Global Cancer Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Neurovascular Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Neurodegenerative disorder Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5 Global Mental Health Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.6 Global Trauma Market, By Value(2014-2024)

6.7 Global Infection Market, By Value (2014-2024)

7. Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market: Regional Analysis

8. Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Drivers

8.2 Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Restraints

9. Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Trends

10. Porter Five Force Analysis

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Supply Chain Analysis

13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

14. Company Profiles

Biogen

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

Shire

Merck & Co

AstraZeneca

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Eli Lilly

