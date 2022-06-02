Global Centrifugal Pumps Market Analysis/Opportunities Report 2021: Shift Toward Sustainable Energy and Technology-enabled New Business Models Drive Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Centrifugal Pumps Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The reports analyzes various trends - including product, economic, technological, regulatory, and political factors that positively and negatively impact the centrifugal pump market - and offers an in-depth analysis of each region. This research includes an assessment of centrifugal pump sales across various industry verticals in the global market.

It provides a competitive assessment of the global centrifugal pumps market, including competitive landscape, heat map, and outlook. This research offers several growth opportunities for pump manufacturers to consider and embraces a specific methodology that includes discussions with the senior management of centrifugal pump manufacturers, with additional support from secondary research.

There is increasing emphasis on curbing carbon emissions and moving toward sustainable industrial practices worldwide. Governments, organizations, and end users are evaluating different ways to reduce emissions, with the energy sector focusing on green strategies to drive the next decade of innovation.

As the COVID-19 pandemic causes severe uncertainties, volatility, and complexity, and organizations look to cut operational costs and preserve bottom lines, digital transformation has become a sought-after aspect of sustaining performance. This study's focus is to assess the impact of trends and challenges that influence the growth outlook for pump manufacturers in the next seven years.

Research Scope

Five product segments: Single stage, multi-stage, axial and mixed, submersible, and sealless and circulator pumps

Single stage, multi-stage, axial and mixed, submersible, and sealless and circulator pumps Five regions: North America , Latin America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and Asia-Pacific

, , , and , and Nine end-user segments: Oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, power generation, construction, metals and mining, and others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Centrifugal Pump Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Performance Analysis of Top 5 Participants

Competitive Heat Map Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share

Revenue Forecast and Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Latin America

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share

Revenue Forecast and Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share

Revenue Forecast and Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East and Africa

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share

Revenue Forecast and Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Metrics

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Share

Revenue Forecast and Share Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - IIoT-based Solutions for Overall Plant Performance Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Using IIoT Solutions to Disrupt Business Models for End-users in Various Industries

Growth Opportunity 3 - Connected Distribution Network for Better Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 4 - Quality Control Management for Improved Plant Productivity

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gclz72

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets