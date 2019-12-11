Global CEOs Who Pledged to Advance Women Are Making Progress

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou and the more than 60 other Catalyst CEO Champions For Change who took a pledge to advance more women, including women of color, into senior leadership positions and onto their boards are making tangible progress, according to Catalyst's latest report.

The report, Progress in Action: Catalyst CEO Champions For Change, shows the companies—representing more than 10 million employees and more than $3 trillion in revenue globally—improved their representation metrics in top leadership positions and throughout the pipeline for all women over a five-year period:

Notably, women's representation on the boards of Champion companies increased dramatically—from 22.6% in 2013 to 30.7% in 2018.

Among executives, women's representation increased from 22.5% in 2013 to 25.1% in 2018.

Among senior managers, women's representation increased from 26.4% in 2013 to 29.0% in 2018.

Among managers, women's representation increased from 36.7% in 2013 to 37.4% in 2018.

Jacobs and the other Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies are also leading in advancing women of color, a particularly underrepresented group. Specifically:

In the United States , representation among executive/senior-level managers at Champion companies increased from 4.1% in 2013 to 5.8% in 2018.

, representation among executive/senior-level managers at Champion companies increased from 4.1% in 2013 to 5.8% in 2018. Representation of women of color on boards of Champion companies also increased from 3.8% in 2013 to 5.2% in 2018.

In addition, the Champion companies collectively outpaced their global peers in representation of women across the leadership pipeline in 2018, having more women board directors, executives, senior managers, and managers in comparison.

Steve Demetriou and the other Catalyst CEO Champions For Change boldly pledge to be transparent and share metrics on their progress to hold themselves and their organizations accountable.

"In 2018 Jacobs made a commitment to lead by example through inclusion and diversity in our senior leadership and we have now achieved executive team diversity of 75%, with six of eight positions held by women or people of color," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "We also increased the diversity of our board of directors, achieving 27% women and 45% overall diversity."

"We are living in a time where people expect the business community to reflect what society looks like, yet we are still far from gender equality in the workforce," said Catalyst President and CEO Lorraine Hariton. "Jacobs and the Catalyst CEO Champions For Change have taken concrete steps to create change for women, including women of color, in the workplace. These leaders exemplify the immense power of action, and we are proud and honored to be working alongside them."

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

