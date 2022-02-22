Global Ceramic Capacitors Market Products and Applications Report 2022: Industrial, Medical and Military Applications Face the Brunt of MLCC Demand Shift

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic Capacitors Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The consumer electronics segment leads the global market for Ceramic Capacitors, which accounted for about 33% 2021 and is further projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% between 2021 and 2026.

Over the same period, global consumption of Ceramic Capacitors in Automotive applications is likely to follow Consumer Electronics closely in terms of both market share and growth rate.

This global market research report on Ceramic Capacitors analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and end-use verticals.

Research Findings & Coverage

Ceramic Capacitors market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by end-use vertical across all major countries

Industrial, Medical and Military Applications Face the Brunt of MLCC Demand Shift

Technology for Ceramic Power Capacitors Upgraded

Automotive Industry Vastly Increases Adoption of MLCCs

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 33

The industry guide includes the contact details for 111 companies

The market for product types/sub-types of Ceramic Capacitors studied in this report comprise the following:

Ceramic Disc Capacitors (CDCs)

Ceramic Power Capacitors (CPCs)

Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitors (FCCs)

Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) by dielectric type

C0G (NP0)



P100



X7R



X5R



Y5V



Other Dielectric Types

Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) by rated voltage

Low Range (Up to 50V)



Mid-Range (100V to 630V)



High Range (1000V & Above)

The report analyzes the market for the following end-use verticals of Ceramic Capacitors:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Telecom Equipment

Other Verticals

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Ceramic Capacitors market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special mention of the Covid-19 pandemic impact during 2019-2020

Companies Mentioned

Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd.

Darfon Electronics Corp.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd.

Johanson Dielectrics, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

NIC Components Corp.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Samwha Capacitor Group

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Walsin Technology Corporation

YAGEO Corporation

