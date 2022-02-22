Global Ceramic Capacitors Market Products and Applications Report 2022: Industrial, Medical and Military Applications Face the Brunt of MLCC Demand Shift

Feb 22, 2022, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic Capacitors Market - Products and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The consumer electronics segment leads the global market for Ceramic Capacitors, which accounted for about 33% 2021 and is further projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% between 2021 and 2026.
Over the same period, global consumption of Ceramic Capacitors in Automotive applications is likely to follow Consumer Electronics closely in terms of both market share and growth rate.
This global market research report on Ceramic Capacitors analyzes the market with respect to product types/sub-types and end-use verticals.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Ceramic Capacitors market size is estimated/projected in this report by product type/sub-type and by end-use vertical across all major countries
- Industrial, Medical and Military Applications Face the Brunt of MLCC Demand Shift
- Technology for Ceramic Power Capacitors Upgraded
- Automotive Industry Vastly Increases Adoption of MLCCs
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 33
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 111 companies
The market for product types/sub-types of Ceramic Capacitors studied in this report comprise the following:
- Ceramic Disc Capacitors (CDCs)
- Ceramic Power Capacitors (CPCs)
- Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitors (FCCs)
- Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) by dielectric type
- C0G (NP0)
- P100
- X7R
- X5R
- Y5V
- Other Dielectric Types
- Monolithic/Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) by rated voltage
- Low Range (Up to 50V)
- Mid-Range (100V to 630V)
- High Range (1000V & Above)
The report analyzes the market for the following end-use verticals of Ceramic Capacitors:
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy & Power
- Telecom Equipment
- Other Verticals
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Ceramic Capacitors market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special mention of the Covid-19 pandemic impact during 2019-2020
Companies Mentioned
- Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Darfon Electronics Corp.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd.
- Johanson Dielectrics, Inc.
- Kyocera Corporation
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- NIC Components Corp.
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Samwha Capacitor Group
- Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
- TDK Corporation
- Walsin Technology Corporation
- YAGEO Corporation
