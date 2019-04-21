DALLAS, April 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global ceramic core market looks promising with opportunities in aerospace, industrial gas turbine, and other markets. The global ceramic core market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for aero engine turbine blades and ability of ceramic core to fabricate complex geometry of turbine blades.

Browse 163 market data tables and 174 figures spread through 270 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Ceramic Core Market" at https://www.lucintel.com/ceramic-core-market.aspx

In this market, different types of ceramic core such as silica, zircon, and other are used as material type. Lucintel forecasts that silica will remain the largest material by value and volume and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its performance benefits, such as high strength and heat resistance.

Download Free PDF Brochure @ https://www.lucintel.com/ceramic-core-market.aspx#/

North America is expected to remain the largest as well as highest growing market for ceramic core due to increasing turbine blade manufacturing in this region.

Pre-Purchase Query @ https://www.lucintel.com/ceramic-core-market.aspx#/

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the ceramic core industry, include 3D printing technology and material innovation for increasing heat resistance property. Morgan Advanced Materials, PCC Airfoils, Lanik SRO, Coorstek, and CeramTec are among the major suppliers of ceramic core.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global ceramic core market by end use industry, material, sourcing, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Ceramic Core Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global ceramic core market by end use industry, material, sourcing, and region.

For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or mail at helpdesk@lucintel.com.

Media contact

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

SOURCE Lucintel

Related Links

http://www.lucintel.com

