Global Ceramic Filters Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Filters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceramic filters market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. A ceramic filter refers to a versatile filter that use natural media to decontaminate air or to remove sediments from potable water. Ceramic water filters majorly consist of a ceramic filter candle, or cartridge, to process the water and filter out bacteria, turbidity, viruses, protozoa, microbial cysts and other contaminants through a network of pores. These filters are majorly manufactured using fine silica powder, along with various types of clays, such as white kaolin, red terracotta and back clay. They are usually installed in households or used as a portable filtration device that can be gravity- or pressure-fed, placed under the sink, on a countertop or used for light industrial applications.



Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for clean water across the commercial, residential and industrial sectors, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Ceramic water filters are widely used for filtering drinking water, treating industrial wastewater for disposal, bio-filtration and hot-gas filtration. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns among the masses are providing a boost to the market growth. Traditional water filters emit toxic gaseous and volatile organic compounds that are hazardous for health and the environment. Ceramic filters offer superior cleaning capacities and high mechanical strength, owing to which they are gaining traction in the market.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of silver-impregnated activated carbon in ceramic filters and the incorporation of silicon carbide and titanium dioxide to offer enhanced filtration of harmful pathogens, bacteria and other water chemicals, are also projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ceramic filters market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



the competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Unifrax I Llc, 3M Company, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc., Ceramic Filters Company Inc., Clear Edge (Filtration Group Corporation), Glosfume Technologies Ltd., Haldor Topsoe, Klt Filtration Limited, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), Tri-Mer Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ceramic filters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ceramic filters market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global ceramic filters market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ceramic Filters Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Ceramic Water Filter

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ceramic Air Filter

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Major Types

7.3.2.1 Hot Gas Filtration

7.3.2.2 Oil/Water Separation

7.3.2.3 Bio-Filtration

7.3.2.4 Others

7.3.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Unifrax I LLC

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 3M Company

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Anguil Environmental Systems Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Ceramic Filters Company Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Clear Edge (Filtration Group Corporation)

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Glosfume Technologies Ltd.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Haldor Topsoe

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 KLT Filtration Limited

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Tri-Mer Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Veolia Environnement S.A.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



