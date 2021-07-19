Global Ceramic Membrane Market Growth Analysis in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 19, 2021, 21:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the ceramic membrane market, operating under the Materials Industry. The latest report estimates an incremental growth of USD 3.09 billion, at a CAGR of 11.31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., ARAN Holding GmbH, Danaher Corp., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hyflux Ltd., Nanostone Water Inc., Pentair Plc, Qua Group LLC, TAMI Industries SAS, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are among some of the major market participants.
Growing demand from developing economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fouling of membrane might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.
Ceramic Membrane Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Technology
- Ultrafiltration
- Microfiltration
- Nanofiltration
- Others
- Application
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical Processing
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Ceramic Membrane Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ceramic membrane market report covers the following areas:
- Ceramic Membrane Market Size
- Ceramic Membrane Market Trends
- Ceramic Membrane Market Analysis
This study identifies demand from pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramic membrane market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Ceramic Membrane Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ceramic membrane market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ceramic membrane market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ceramic membrane market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramic membrane market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Ultrafiltration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Microfiltration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nanofiltration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- ARAN Holding GmbH
- Danaher Corp.
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Hyflux Ltd.
- Nanostone Water Inc.
- Pentair Plc
- Qua Group LLC
- TAMI Industries SAS
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
