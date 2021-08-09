Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market to grow by $ 17.76 Bn during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Building Products Industry | Technavio
Aug 09, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the ceramic sanitary ware market and it is poised to grow by $ 17.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8.71% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, challenges, and the overall market environment. CERA Sanitaryware Ltd. (India), Duravit AG (Germany), Geberit AG (Switzerland), HSIL Ltd. (India), Kohler Co. (US), LIXIL Corp. (Japan), R.A.K Ceramics PJSC (UAE), Roca Sanitario SA (Spain), Toto Ltd. (Japan), and Villeroy and Boch AG (Germany) are some of the major market participants.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the ceramic sanitary ware market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on segmentation by-products, the ceramic washbasin is the leading segment in the market.
- What are the key factors driving the growth of the ceramic sanitary market?
The key factor driving the ceramic sanitary ware market growth is increasing expenditure on bathroom remodeling.
- Who are the top players in the market?
CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Duravit AG, Geberit AG, HSIL Ltd., Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, Roca Sanitario SA, Toto Ltd., Villeroy & Boch AG are a few of the key vendors in the ceramic sanitary ware market.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC will contribute to 71% of the overall ceramic sanitary ware market growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for ceramic sanitary ware in APAC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this ceramic sanitary ware market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Ceramic Wash Basins
- Ceramic Wash Closets
- Ceramic Cisterns
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ceramic sanitary ware market report covers the following areas:
- Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Size
- Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Trends
- Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increased expenditure on toilets and the expansion of manufacturing facilities of leading ceramic sanitary ware manufacturers as some of the prime reasons driving the ceramic sanitary ware market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ceramic sanitary ware market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ceramic sanitary ware market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramic sanitary ware market vendors
