Global Ceramic Tiles Market | $ 42.2 Billion Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 18, 2021, 10:55 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramic tiles market size is expected to increase by USD 42.20 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The ceramic tiles market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from emerging economies.
Technavio analyzes the market by product (ceramic floor tiles, ceramic wall tiles, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The introduction of 3D tiles is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The ceramic tiles market covers the following areas:
Ceramic Tiles Market Sizing
Ceramic Tiles Market Forecast
Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70718
Companies Mentioned
- Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa
- Grespania SA
- CERAMICA SALONI
- GranitiFiandre Spa
- Johnson Tiles
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
- Nitco Ltd.
- PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE
- R.A.K Ceramics PJSC
- Saudi Ceramic Co.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Ceramic Membrane Market - Global ceramic membrane market is segmented by technology (ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and others), application (water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Advanced Ceramics Market - Global advanced ceramics market is segmented by end-user (housing and construction, aerospace, medical, electrical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Ceramic floor tiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ceramic wall tiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Spa
- Grespania SA
- CERAMICA SALONI
- GranitiFiandre Spa
- Johnson Tiles
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
- Nitco Ltd.
- PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE
- R.A.K Ceramics PJSC
- Saudi Ceramic Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/ceramic-tiles-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/ceramic-tilesmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article