Global Ceramic Tiles Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Mohawk Industries, Siam Cement Group, Grupo Lamosa, RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C, & Ceramica Carmelo For Ltd

The global ceramic tiles market reached a value of US$ 75.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 107.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Ceramic tiles are thin slabs predominantly made of naturally occurring minerals like clay, silica sand, feldspar and dolomite. As compared to their counterparts, these tiles are durable, provide substantial resistance to high temperature and can withstand exposure to caustic or acidic chemicals.

Due to their aesthetic appearance and availability in various designs, textures, colors, shapes and sizes, these tiles have emerged as an alternative to hardwood and other flooring products like marble, concrete, etc.

Owing to these attributes, along with their lightweight, anti-skid and anti-bacterial properties, these tiles are preferred for use in hospitals, hotels, laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities where hygiene is of prime importance



Global Ceramic Tiles Market Drivers:

Ceramic tiles are available in different glaze options and styles, which range from traditional to western. With consumers seeking stylish and less expensive flooring options, their demand has significantly increased over the past few years



As they are mostly composed of naturally occurring minerals, the manufacturing of these tiles is an environment-friendly process. However, recent technological advancements have enabled manufacturers to further reduce carbon emissions and other harmful gases during the production process



The arrival of new methods, such as the incorporation of spray drying of clays, pressing and firing of tiles, etc., and specialized equipment for selection, manipulation and control, have enabled manufacturers to produce and supply ceramic tiles in different shapes, sizes and textures



Rapid industrialization and urbanization, and inflating per capita income, especially in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil and Russia, have resulted in increased construction activities in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, thereby, escalating the demand for high-quality flooring products

Key Market Segmentation:

Currently, floor tiles dominate the market, accounting for more than half of the total share. These tiles find application in the residential and institutional sectors on account of their low cost, ease-of-use, and availability in varied shapes and sizes



Breakup by Type:

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

According to the global ceramic tiles market research report, the residential sector represents the leading segment in the market, owing to the low cost and aesthetic appearance of these tiles. They are majorly utilized in apartments, high-rise buildings and individual houses

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Replacement

At present, China represents the biggest producer, consumer and exporter of these tiles in the global market. This can be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials and low labor costs in the region

Regional Insights:

China

Brazil

India

Vietnam

Indonesia

Others

