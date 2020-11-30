Global Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics estimated at US$446.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$661.7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Diagnostic Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$584.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Diagnostic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $131.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$131.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cervical Dysplasia Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic Tests

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Tests by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Tests by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Private

Gynecologists? Offices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Private Gynecologists?

Offices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Private Gynecologists?

Offices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Research &

Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Research & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Research & Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cervical Dysplasia Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private Gynecologists?

Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private Gynecologists?

Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private Gynecologists?

Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private Gynecologists?

Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cervical Dysplasia Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private Gynecologists?

Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private Gynecologists?

Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private Gynecologists?

Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private Gynecologists?

Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics

by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics

by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private Gynecologists?

Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical

Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by Type - Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Diagnostic Tests and Diagnostic Devices for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic

Centers, Private Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic

Institutes and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Cervical Dysplasia

Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Cervical

Dysplasia Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Private

Gynecologists? Offices, Research & Academic Institutes and

Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

