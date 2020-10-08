Global Cervical Pillows Industry
Global Cervical Pillows Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027
Oct 08, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cervical Pillows estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Standard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roll segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $974.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Cervical Pillows market in the U.S. is estimated at US$974.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$961.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
Water-Based Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Water-Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$869.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$645.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Coop Home Goods
- Custom Craftworks
- Innocor, Inc.
- Malouf
- Mediflow Inc.
- Relief Mart, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cervical Pillows Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 2: Cervical Pillows Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Cervical Pillows Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Standard (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Standard (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Standard (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Roll (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Roll (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Roll (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Water-Based (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Water-Based (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Water-Based (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Displacement (Function) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Displacement (Function) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Displacement (Function) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Support (Function) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Support (Function) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Support (Function) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cervical Pillows Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Cervical Pillows Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Cervical Pillows Market in the United States by
Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown
by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Cervical Pillows Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Cervical Pillows Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Cervical Pillows Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Cervical Pillows Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Cervical Pillows: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Cervical Pillows Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Cervical Pillows: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Cervical Pillows Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Cervical Pillows Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Cervical Pillows Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Cervical Pillows Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Cervical Pillows Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cervical Pillows Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Cervical Pillows Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Cervical Pillows Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Cervical Pillows Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Cervical Pillows Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027
Table 50: Cervical Pillows Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Cervical Pillows Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Cervical Pillows Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Cervical Pillows Market in France by Function:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Cervical Pillows Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Cervical Pillows Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Cervical Pillows Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Cervical Pillows Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Cervical Pillows Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Cervical Pillows Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Cervical Pillows Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Cervical Pillows: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Cervical Pillows Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Cervical Pillows: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Cervical Pillows Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis
by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Cervical Pillows Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Cervical Pillows Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Cervical Pillows Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Cervical Pillows Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Cervical Pillows Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Cervical Pillows Market in Russia by Function:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 89: Cervical Pillows Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Cervical Pillows Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027
Table 92: Cervical Pillows Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Cervical Pillows Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Cervical Pillows Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Cervical Pillows Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Cervical Pillows Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Cervical Pillows Market in Asia-Pacific by Function:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Cervical Pillows Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis
by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Cervical Pillows Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Cervical Pillows Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown
by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Cervical Pillows Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Cervical Pillows Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Cervical Pillows Historic Market Review by
Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Cervical Pillows Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Cervical Pillows Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Cervical Pillows Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 117: Cervical Pillows Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Cervical Pillows Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Cervical Pillows Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 120: Cervical Pillows Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cervical Pillows:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Cervical Pillows Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cervical Pillows Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cervical Pillows:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Cervical Pillows Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cervical Pillows Market Share
Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Cervical Pillows Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Cervical Pillows Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Cervical Pillows Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Cervical Pillows Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Cervical Pillows Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Cervical Pillows Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Cervical Pillows Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 137: Cervical Pillows Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027
Table 140: Cervical Pillows Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown
by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Cervical Pillows Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Cervical Pillows Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Cervical Pillows Market in Brazil by Function:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Cervical Pillows Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Cervical Pillows Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Cervical Pillows Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Cervical Pillows Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 155: Cervical Pillows Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Cervical Pillows Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Cervical Pillows Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Cervical Pillows Market in Rest of Latin America by
Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Cervical Pillows Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Cervical Pillows Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Cervical Pillows Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Cervical Pillows Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Cervical Pillows Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Cervical Pillows Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Cervical Pillows Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Cervical Pillows Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Cervical Pillows Historic Market by
Function in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Cervical Pillows Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Cervical Pillows: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Cervical Pillows Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Market for Cervical Pillows: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Cervical Pillows Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Cervical Pillows Market Share Analysis by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 176: Cervical Pillows Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2020-2027
Table 179: Cervical Pillows Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Cervical Pillows Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Cervical Pillows Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Cervical Pillows Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Cervical Pillows Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Cervical Pillows Market by Function:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Cervical Pillows Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Cervical Pillows Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 189: Cervical Pillows Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Cervical Pillows Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Cervical Pillows Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 192: Cervical Pillows Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Cervical Pillows Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Cervical Pillows Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Cervical Pillows Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Cervical Pillows Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Function for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Cervical Pillows Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Cervical Pillows Market Share
Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Cervical Pillows Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Cervical Pillows Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Cervical Pillows Market in Africa by Function:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Cervical Pillows Market Share Breakdown by
Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
