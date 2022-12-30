Global Chainsaw Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chainsaw Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chainsaw market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% during 2022-2027

The growing demand for woods and woods products has created a lucrative opportunity for the chainsaw manufacturer. With the growing urbanization, the need for chainsaws is increasing in developing countries, such as Europe and Latin America. The impact of urbanization has resulted in the development of more green spaces for infrastructure, which is expected to boost the global chainsaw market.

Additionally, electric chainsaw demand has been expanding in the global market associated with the industrial requirements for cutting, chopping, and trimming wood base materials. The electric-powered chainsaws are expected to witness a surging demand among residential segments.

This can be mainly attributed to the factors such as easy-to-start mechanisms and lesser maintenance costs. Additionally, the electric corded chainsaws are primarily used for routine trimming hedges, clearing light bushes, and pruning trees.

The Noise Free American Coalition stated that a gas-powered chainsaw produces 100 decibels of the noise level. Hence, such aspects push the demand for electric-powered and battery-powered chainsaws among the end-users.

Heavy snowfall in the North American region has increased firewood usage, increasing the demand for chain saws in the residential sector. The commercial users also emphasize considerations such as consistency and effectiveness of the power tools, thereby boosting the sales of the global chainsaw market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 negatively impacted the global supply chain of chainsaw equipment. There was a decrease in the production level in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 due to lockdown restrictions and seasonality demand imposed across various countries as chain saw manufacturers depended on several suppliers of different raw materials for import.



The government policies and regulations have restricted the movement of supplies, production facilities, and logistics of finished goods from manufacturer to end-user. During Q1 & Q2 2020, demand fell for the chainsaw market owing to regulations imposed by the government of various countries (lockdown and lack of labor). However, as soon as the economy began to see a reviving trend, the demand started increasing due to improved safety norms of the operators.



Market Trends and Opportunities

Increasing Consumption of Woods

The use of wood in large-scale construction, such as bridges, industrial halls, sports centers, and multistory residential structures, has expanded significantly worldwide. Globally, particularly in North America , consumption of products such as lumber, timber, paper, livestock, and others is rising. In 2019, according to the National Association of Home Builders, 90% of homes in the U.S. were constructed with wooden frames. Moreover, wood and wood-related items used in the construction amounted to approximately USD 15.5 billion .

, consumption of products such as lumber, timber, paper, livestock, and others is rising. In 2019, according to the National Association of Home Builders, 90% of homes in the U.S. were constructed with wooden frames. Moreover, wood and wood-related items used in the construction amounted to approximately . Additionally, Roundwood is increasingly used as a renewable energy source and raw material for various industrial purposes. For instance, in 2020, Europe produced Roundwood up to 488 million m3. Hence, increasing wood consumption among the end-users is highly driving the global market.

Lithium-Ion Batteries Development

With the rising demand for long-lasting battery life, numerous advancements have been implemented in batteries for alternative power capabilities. It has significantly improved the productivity and effectiveness of lithium batteries. These batteries are light in weight and sustainable. End-users gradually want technology that charges quickly and lasts longer on a single charge.

Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products

Surging demand for eco-friendly products is expected to propel the market in the forecast period. The gas-powered equipment releases hazardous gases, which leads to air pollution. There is a significant demand for electrical and battery-powered products among the customers, as people are getting more conscious about the environment and initiate towards sustainable products. As a result, products that cause harm to the environment are used less by consumers.

Smart Cities Development

Several government initiatives to develop smart cities encourage the adoption of smart technologies, which is expected to boost the demand for battery chainsaws during the forecast period. For instance, Abu Dhabi's economic plan 2030 initiatives are increasingly promoting green and sustainable living. Moreover, smart infrastructure such as smart buildings is also expected to drive the global chainsaw market during the forecast period, offering a positive outlook for adopting smart products such as battery power chainsaws.

Increasing Cyclone

With the changing climatic conditions, high-intensity cyclones are expected to rise. These changes in the climatic conditions are expected to damage the economy as well as the infrastructure in various regions. Additionally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research administration, the countries such as Japan , Mexico , China , the US, and Australia are highly cyclone-prone areas. The cyclone rate is high in such countries, and the usage of chainsaws is also elevated there. The equipment is used for cutting to clear the fallen trees in the roadways. Moreover, chainsaws are sometimes used to rescue the cyclone trapped by fallen trees. Hence, the mentioned factors are significantly boosting the global chainsaw market.

Competitive Landscape

The competition among these key players is intense globally. As a result, the key manufacturers mainly acquire regional or local players. Hence, the growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions.

In today's scenario, the market players emphasize adopting various energy-efficient products owing to the shifting preferences for lesser carbon-based energy sources. This can be attributed to the growing environmental concerns such as global warming and fuel or exhaust emissions. The manufacturers emphasize identifying the different market opportunities, setting specific goals to achieve productivity, and efficiently using capital resources.

The customers focus on factors such as pricing, performance and efficiency, and the productivity offered by different vendors and accordingly make their purchase decisions. The manufacturers emphasize efficient ways of developing, manufacturing, and marketing newer products, catering to customers' diverse needs and requirements. The increasing diversification among customer purchases is expected to witness a surge in demand during the forecast period.

