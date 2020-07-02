Global Charter Services, Inc. Announces Team Promotions

CHICAGO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Charter Services, Inc. (GCS) has promoted two members of the large events ground transportation and logistics team.

"We are pleased to announce the team promotions of Mark LaRocca, to Director, Corporate and Large Events and Kayla Chaffee to Account Manager, Corporate and Large Events," stated Mary Novak, Head of Sales. "Mark has been a member of the team for over 12 years executing more than 250 major events moving over 2.2 million people. Kayla manages FestDrive ticket sales, all vehicle movements, and logistics teams on the ground in conjunction with Mark."

BusBank's extensive customer database of annual events that have been managed by the team for over six years include Outside Lands Music Festival with 8,000 attendees, BottleRock with over 7,500 attendees from nine cities shuttled to the festival over 3 days, and FireFly Music Festival. Other major events such as Float Fest Music Festival, X-Games, multiple SuperBowls with over 12,000 ticket holders shuttled, and corporate employee shuttles for Macy's, Target, In N Out, and many more.

FestDrive makes it easier for fans to attend large scale events and festivals. FestDrive offers rider ticketing and partners with major music festivals to develop a no-risk, guaranteed revenue stream with a shuttle program for major promoters and North America's largest music festivals.

"Promoters, event organizers and planners, and HR teams know the importance of working with a ground transportation and logistics company for ultimate service," said CEO Harald Kruse. "Our corporate and large events team, managed by Mark LaRocca, is the strongest event management team in the industry."

BusBank and FestDrive have a presence in 135 metro areas, and operated charters in all 50 states and every province in Canada. To plan and reserve your next corporate or large event, contact Mark LaRocca – [email protected] / 312-476-6126. For more information on a FestDrive program, contact Kayla Chaffee – [email protected] / 312-476-6175.

About BusBank

BusBank is a comprehensive group and event transportation management company headquartered in Chicago. We are the industry pioneer and leader in providing a single source for chartering a bus anywhere in North America. BusBank has also started a single ticket bus service for events under the FestDrive brand. Our network of independent bus operators is the largest of its kind in North America. [email protected] / 866-428-7226 Ext. 6124

