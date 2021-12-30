Global Chatbot Market Forecast to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 25% Between 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chatbot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chatbot market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

Rapid digitization across industries and the increasing requirement for high-quality customer care service across organizations are among the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Chatbots are an integral component of running effective customer care programs and are used across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, e-commerce and healthcare, for resolving customer queries in minimal time. For instance, BFSI organizations use chatbots to assist users in transferring funds, checking balances, opening accounts and saving money.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of over-the-top (OTT) messaging and social networking applications among consumers, especially millennials, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of predictive analytics, machine learning (ML), blockchain and cloud computing technologies for the development of self-learning chatbots, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative chatbots can adapt to changing digital environments and can provide a human-like conversational experience by learning from the user's actions, experiences and decisions. Other factors, including significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of natural language processing (NLP), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global chatbot market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global chatbot market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global chatbot market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global chatbot market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, type, product, application, organization size and vertical.



Breakup by Type:

Standalone

Web-based

Messenger-based/Third party

Breakup by Product:

Artificial Intelligence

Marketing

Human Intelligence

Breakup by Application:

Bots for Service

Bots for Social Media

Bots for Payments/Order Processing

Bots for Marketing

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Healthcare

Retail

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Tourism

E-commerce

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Companies Mentioned

7.ai Inc

Acuvate Software Pvt Ltd

Aivo

Artificial Solutions

Creative Virtual Ltd.

eGain Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Kore.ai Inc.

LiveChat Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fngv9y

