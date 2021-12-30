Global Chatbot Market Forecast to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 25% Between 2021-2026

Dec 30, 2021, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chatbot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chatbot market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.
Rapid digitization across industries and the increasing requirement for high-quality customer care service across organizations are among the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Chatbots are an integral component of running effective customer care programs and are used across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, e-commerce and healthcare, for resolving customer queries in minimal time. For instance, BFSI organizations use chatbots to assist users in transferring funds, checking balances, opening accounts and saving money.
Moreover, the widespread adoption of over-the-top (OTT) messaging and social networking applications among consumers, especially millennials, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of predictive analytics, machine learning (ML), blockchain and cloud computing technologies for the development of self-learning chatbots, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative chatbots can adapt to changing digital environments and can provide a human-like conversational experience by learning from the user's actions, experiences and decisions. Other factors, including significant improvements in the IT infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of natural language processing (NLP), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global chatbot market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, type, product, application, organization size and vertical.
Breakup by Type:
- Standalone
- Web-based
- Messenger-based/Third party
Breakup by Product:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Marketing
- Human Intelligence
Breakup by Application:
- Bots for Service
- Bots for Social Media
- Bots for Payments/Order Processing
- Bots for Marketing
- Others
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Media and Entertainment
- Travel and Tourism
- E-commerce
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
