Global Cheese-based Snacks Market - Forecast to 2022 with General Mills, Kellogg Company, Mars, McCain Foods, PepsiCo and Sargento Foods Leading the Competition
16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cheese-based Snacks Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cheese-based snacks market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% by 2022.
The cheese-based snacks market has witnessed a myriad of innovations over the last few years and there has been constant launch of new products in the market. For instance, In July 2017, Hormel Foods launched a new snack, a meat-cheese-and-sweet item, under its Natural Choice meats brand. The Kraft Heinz Company launched Snack Trios, a snack that features creamy cheese, rich dark chocolate, and sweet fruit. Therefore, the increasing new product launches by regional and international vendors are boosting the growth of the cheese-based snacks market.
Taste preferences for processed snacks like cheese-based snacks are evolving as consumers, particularly the millennials, constantly seek different and new products. Therefore, manufacturers are striving to meet this rising demand through product innovation, brand-extension, and the introduction of new brands. Companies are focusing on introducing a wide variety of products that contains different flavors and ingredients. Plausibly, international brands are customizing their offerings to be in-line with local tastes.
The cost of raw materials has increased substantially in recent years owing to the widening gap between demand and supply. Any spurt in the price of raw materials, such as potatoes, corn, and nuts like almonds, not only raises manufacturing costs but also lowers profit margins of vendors. This is expected to be a challenging factor for companies during the forecast period.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented and with all companies constantly focusing improving their market positions, the competitive environment among the players is quite intense. By offering a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive environment and with information on the products offered by these companies, this cheese based snacks market analysis will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design new growth strategies.
Key Players
- General Mills
- Kellogg Company
- Mars
- McCain Foods
- PepsiCo
- Sargento Foods
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- US
- China
- UK
- Japan
- Germany
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- New product launches
- Clean labeling
- Rise in marketing and promotional campaigns by snacks manufacturers
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- General Mills
- Kellogg Company
- Mars
- McCain Foods
- PepsiCo
- Sargento Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4kcwnl/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article