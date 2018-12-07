Global Cheese-based Snacks Market - Forecast to 2022 with General Mills, Kellogg Company, Mars, McCain Foods, PepsiCo and Sargento Foods Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cheese-based Snacks Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cheese-based snacks market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% by 2022.

The cheese-based snacks market has witnessed a myriad of innovations over the last few years and there has been constant launch of new products in the market. For instance, In July 2017, Hormel Foods launched a new snack, a meat-cheese-and-sweet item, under its Natural Choice meats brand. The Kraft Heinz Company launched Snack Trios, a snack that features creamy cheese, rich dark chocolate, and sweet fruit. Therefore, the increasing new product launches by regional and international vendors are boosting the growth of the cheese-based snacks market.

Taste preferences for processed snacks like cheese-based snacks are evolving as consumers, particularly the millennials, constantly seek different and new products. Therefore, manufacturers are striving to meet this rising demand through product innovation, brand-extension, and the introduction of new brands. Companies are focusing on introducing a wide variety of products that contains different flavors and ingredients. Plausibly, international brands are customizing their offerings to be in-line with local tastes.

The cost of raw materials has increased substantially in recent years owing to the widening gap between demand and supply. Any spurt in the price of raw materials, such as potatoes, corn, and nuts like almonds, not only raises manufacturing costs but also lowers profit margins of vendors. This is expected to be a challenging factor for companies during the forecast period.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented and with all companies constantly focusing improving their market positions, the competitive environment among the players is quite intense. By offering a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive environment and with information on the products offered by these companies, this cheese based snacks market analysis will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design new growth strategies.

Key Players

General Mills

Kellogg Company

Mars

McCain Foods

PepsiCo

Sargento Foods

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

US

China

UK

Japan

Germany

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

New product launches

Clean labeling

Rise in marketing and promotional campaigns by snacks manufacturers

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

General Mills

Kellogg Company

Mars

McCain Foods

PepsiCo

Sargento Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4kcwnl/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

