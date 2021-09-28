Global Chemical Anchors Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemical Anchors Market 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemical anchors market size is expected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Rising demand for chemical anchors across industrial and infrastructure projects owing to their superior performance and durability is expected to propel market growth.



Furthermore, the growing demand for anchors that are easy to install and are more efficient and reliable, coupled with the popularity of the technologies used in its production, is driving manufacturers to continuously engage in innovation, requiring them to take the necessary steps to maintain and improve the product standards.



Technological improvements have increased the functioning of the product. The product provides a fair shelf life and a high level of corrosion resistance that is at par with its counterpart two-component epoxy polyamide coatings. Epoxy is an important component in the chemical anchoring formulation, hence boosting its application as compared to its counterparts.



One of the major factors influencing the production is raw material availability, distribution network, and favorable geographical locations. The primary raw material used in the manufacturing of chemical anchors is polymer, which is directly being sourced from China. Major manufacturers have long-term tie-ups with key raw material suppliers from the country owing to the low cost and efficient supply chain.



However, in the post-pandemic scenario, manufacturers are looking for a diversified supply chain by focusing on raw material procurement from multiple locations. Thereby creating opportunities for a large number of manufacturers who are looking to build long-standing partnerships.



The use of the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled companies to harness data in industrial environments, wherein they have started collecting data to understand and improve operational performance. Hilti Group in February 2020 paved the way for IoT to enter into the fasteners market by launching IoT-enabled smart fasteners that identify and document anchors, screws, and bolts installed.



Chemical Anchors Market Report Highlights

By product, capsule adhesive anchors are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the product in the infrastructure and commercial segments

In terms of resin, unsaturated polyester chemical anchors are primarily used in masonry and uncracked concrete applications. However, methacrylates and pure epoxy type anchors are better suited for more demanding applications, including rebar and fractured concrete

The rising construction spending, particularly in the emerging economies, is a key factor promoting growth in the chemical anchor industry. Rising product awareness, coupled with the high consumer spending in the residential sector, is propelling the demand for chemical anchors

In the U.S., the demand for chemical anchors is expected to increase on account of the growing investments in infrastructure repair and rebuilding. Chemical anchors are being used in a majority of steel constructions, column bases, and scaffold anchoring

Manufacturers in the chemical anchor industry are involved in adopting several strategies, including acquisition, joint venture, new product development, and geographical expansion, which aid in enhancing their market penetration

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing Construction Industry

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Lack of awareness regarding construction chemicals

3.5.3 Industry Opportunities

3.5.4 Industry Challenges

3.6 Industry Analysis

3.6.1 Industry Analysis: Porter's Analysis

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Market Strategies



Chapter 4 Chemical Anchors Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Injectable adhesive anchors

4.4 Capsule adhesive anchors



Chapter 5 Chemical Anchors Market: Resin Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Resin Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Polyester chemical anchor

5.4 Unsaturated polyester chemical anchor

5.5 Epoxy acrylate chemical anchor

5.6 Pure-epoxy chemical anchor

5.7 Hybrid systems



Chapter 6 Chemical Anchors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Residential

6.4 Commercial

6.5 Infrastructure

6.6 Industrial



Chapter 7 Chemical Anchors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Key global players, recent developments, and their impact on the industry

8.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.4 Competitive Dashboard Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Procaps Group

Hilti Group

MKT Fastening

Power Fasteners

FIXDEX Fastening Technology

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Sika AG

Simpson Strong-Tie Company, Inc.

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

EJOT

Ripple India

Koelner Rawlplug IP

Mungo Befestigungstechnik AG

Chemfix Products Ltd.

Leviat B.V.

Fischer Group

