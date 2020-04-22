Global Chemical Industry and the Impact of COVID-19: Regional Analysis and Key Player Profiles

DUBLIN, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact on Global Chemical Industry due to COVID-19 Pandemic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemical industry has been noticing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The chemical industry plays an important role in the production of countless products such as plastic, fertilizers, medicines, packaging products and so on. With the spread of coronavirus, many production facilities of several end-user industries have been halted. With this, the demand for chemicals used in these facilities has been declined. For instance, the large butadiene derivatives such as poly-butadiene rubber and styrene-butadiene rubber are among the major components to produce auto tires and other auto parts including hoses, belts, and gaskets. With the halt in production facilities of several automobile manufacturers, a steep fall in the supply of tires in automotive industries has been witnessed. Thus, the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the globe is likely to impact the demand for chemicals.



However, with the outbreak of this pandemic, a rise in the demand for packaging materials has been increased to prevent the contamination of food, medicine, personal care, and medical products thereby creating a significant demand for chemicals involved in the packaging industry.



Based on chemical type, the industry is segmented into petrochemicals, basic inorganic, polymers, specialty chemicals, consumer chemicals, and others. Due to the downfall in crude oil prices, the market of petrochemical is expected to be most affected. Based on geography, the global chemical industry is classified into four key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India. China is a major country in terms of the chemical industry. As per the CEFIC Chemdata International, in 2018, chemical sales in China reached around $1.32 trillion. According to the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), China is the eighth largest chemical importing nation and the twelfth largest chemical exporting nation across the globe. After China, the US is anticipated to get majorly impacted by the spread of COVID- 19.



The major companies operating in the Chemical industry being affected due to coronavirus outbreak include BASF SE, DowDuPont, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Wanhua Chemical Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical, Evonik Industries, Jianshi Yuantong Bioengineering Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, The Linde Group, and others. Looking towards the alerting situation many chemical companies have halted their production facilities across the globe. Some other companies which are still working are operating at only 40-60% efficiency.



This report includes analysis of different regions and countries and the effect of COVID-19 on the chemical industry of each respective region. In addition, an expected recovery timeline of the industry is included with the best- and worst-case scenarios.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the Global Chemical Industry.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Chemical Industry.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the Global Chemical Industry.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Overview and Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends



2. Historical Market Overview

2.1.1. Past Market Growth Estimation without COVID-19 pandemic

2.1.2. Deviations in growth rate due to COVID-19 pandemic



3. Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Supply Chain Disruption of the chemical industry

3.2. Supply Chain Disruption due to chemical industry in other industry



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Petrochemical

4.2. Basic Inorganic

4.3. Polymer

4.4. Specialty Chemical

4.5. Consumer Chemical

4.6. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Companies Studied



BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

SABIC

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Wanhua Chemical Corp.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Jianshi Yuantong Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Linde PLC

Formosa Plastics Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18i70w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

