Global Chemotherapy Drugs Markets 2019 by Drug Type, Administration & Region - Opportunities and Forecast 2013-2023

DUBLIN, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Type (Antimetabolites, Plant Alkaloids, Alkylating Agents, Antitumor Antibiotics), By Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.91% during 2018-2023.

On the basis of type of chemotherapy drug, plant alkaloids and antitumor antibiotics have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by effective use of these medications for the treatment of several varieties of cancers such as breast, ovarian, lung, bladder, prostate, melanoma, esophageal, as well as other types of solid tumors, etc. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global chemotherapy drugs market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include boosting production of pharmaceuticals, growing incidence of cancer along with government's focus on medical infrastructural developments.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of global chemotherapy drugs market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global chemotherapy drugs market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Chemotherapy Drugs Market Outlook



5. Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)



6. Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Antimetabolite Chemotherapy Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.2 Global Plant Alkaloid Chemotherapy Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Antitumor Antibiotic Chemotherapy Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Other Chemotherapy Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.5 Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Route of Administration: Breakdown (%)

6.5.1 Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Route of Administration, 2017 (%)

6.5.2 Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Route of Administration, 2023 (%)

6.6 Global Intravenous Chemotherapy Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global Oral Chemotherapy Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

6.7 Other Chemotherapy Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)



7. Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1 Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)

7.1.2 Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)

7.2 North America Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.4 Europe Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

7.5 Europe Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Country Analysis (Germany and U.K)

7.6 APAC Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 APAC Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Country Analysis (India and China)

7.8 ROW Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast



8. Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Drivers

8.2 Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Restraints



9. Global Chemotherapy Drugs Market Trends



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Pfizer

14.2 Eli Lilly & Company

14.3 CELGENE Corporation

14.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

14.5 Merck & Co., Inc.

14.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

14.7 Novartis

14.8 Sanofi

14.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited



