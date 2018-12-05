Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Market, 2016-2027

DUBLIN, Dec 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CIPN in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), Japan and China.

The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy from 2016 to 2027 segmented by eight major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a frequent, dose-dependent complication of anticancer drugs, including platinums, taxanes, epothilones, vinca alkaloids, and newer agents, such as bortezomib. It not only leads to dose reduction or discontinuation of treatment but also decreases the quality of life of cancer survivors.

With the exception of paclitaxel and oxaliplatin, which cause an acute neuropathy that emerges either during or shortly after infusion, the onset of CIPN is usually delayed and appears to depend on the total cumulative dose. Clinically, CIPN presents as deficits in sensory, motor, and autonomic function which develop in a compound-specific manner.

The Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) market report gives the thorough understanding of the CIPN by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for CIPN in the US, Europe, Japan and China.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology

The Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 8 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Incident Population of CIPN, Severity Specific Incident Population of CIPN and Incident Population of CIPN by Chemotherapeutic Agents] scenario of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy in the G8 countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), Japan and China from 2016-2027.

According to the publisher, incident population of CIPN in the G8 countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.35% for the study period i.e. 2016-2027. The publisher estimates show higher incidence of CIPN in China with 1,542,149 cases in 2016, due to the higher incidence of cancer than US, EU5 and Japan.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest incident population of CIPN, followed by the United Kingdom in 2016. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of nearly 80,000 in 2016. According to the report, majority of the CIPN cases is caused by the platinum-based chemotherapeutic agents such as oxaliplatin and cisplatin, followed by taxane agents.

Furthermore, assessments show that in terms of severity, the majority of the patients have been diagnosed with moderate and severe forms of CIPN, while mild CIPN cases were also diagnosed. In 2016, incident cases of mild, moderate and severe CIPN in the US varied in the range 100,000 to 300,000. This trend is expected to be followed during the forecast period [2018-2027].

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Drug Chapters

This segment of the Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

The market size of CIPN depends entirely on the type of nerve damage, symptoms, and location. Currently, there is no approved therapy for the treatment of CIPN. The current therapeutic landscape of CIPN worldwide is dependent on off-label therapies, used to reduce the symptoms in CIPN patients.

Guidelines for the prevention and management of CIPN in survivors of adult cancers, have reported pharmacologic treatment of neuropathic pain developed with a consensus that alpha-2-delta antagonist (anticonvulsants), serotonin-norepinephrine re-uptake inhibitors (SNRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), opioids, and topical analgesics are good treatment options for neuropathic pain.

Detailed chapters of upcoming therapies such as SP-04 (PledOx; Solasia), Tetrodotoxin (TTX; WEX Pharmaceuticals) and E-52862 (Esteve), which are expected to launch during the forecast period [2018-2027] have also been covered in the report.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Outlook

The Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

The market size of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) in the G8 Countries is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.94% for the study period (2016-2027). Expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the incident population of CIPN.

Among the different classes of therapies which are currently prescribed to patients with CIPN, opioid analgesics is the most prescribed one that led to highest market size among other classes. China accounts for the highest market size of CIPN in comparison to the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Many companies are aggressively working towards the development of targeted therapies for CIPN such as PledOx/Solasia, WEX Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei, MediciNova, Achelios Therapeutics, Esteve, ChromaDex, Apollo Endosurgery (Lpath), Hoffmann-La Roche, Midatech/DARA, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Novartis, Relief Therapeutics and others. Of the aforementioned pharmaceutical companies, targeted products by Solasia (SP-04), WEX Pharmaceuticals (Tetrodotoxin) and Esteve (E-52862) are expected to be launched during the forecast period [2018-2027].

It has been assessed that SP-04 holds the highest expectations of analysts. Despite the launch E-52862 (Esteve) later than Tetrodotoxin (TTX; WEX Pharmaceuticals), E-52862 is predicted to create comparatively greater impact on the market size of CIPN. This may be attributed to the target-specific mechanism of E-52862 for CIPN, while Tetrodotoxin will be launched by WEX Pharmaceuticals, for overall neuropathic pain.

