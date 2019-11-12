Global Child Safety Seat Market Report 2019: Market Reached USD 4.05 Bn in 2018 and is Expected to Attain a Market Value of USD 6.25 Bn by the end of 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Child Safety Seat Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global child safety seat market reached USD 4,056.4 Million in 2018 and is expected to attain a market value of USD 6,254.5 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 5.03% across the globe.



Increasing number of fatal car accidents across the globe is fuelling the global child safety seat market. Growing birth rate, especially in countries like India is expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Rising awareness about child safety in developing countries, increasing spending on passenger cars are amongst the few factors propelling the growth in global child safety seat market .



On the other hand, global sales of child safety seat reached 29,531 Thousand Units in 2018 and is expected to increase to 45,773 Thousand Units by the end of 2027. Rising disposable income among households especially in developing countries like China and India has stimulated the rise in consumer spending on child safety seat. This in turn is expected to strengthen the demand for child safety seat market over the forecast period.



North America region is expected to account for 38.15% of the global market value in 2027. Introduction of new features such as an anti-rebound bars to keep the seat steady in case of collision and energy absorbing foam layers is attracting buyers in the region which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the child safety seat market during the forecast period.



Based on product, Infant car seat segment is expected to contribute largest share in the global child safety seat market with an increase in the market value from USD 1,457.8 Million in 2018 to USD 2,124.0 Million in 2027. Growth in the segment is transmuted on account of increasing incorporation of safety features in child safety seat .



Based on distribution channel, online channel is expected to grow at a faster pace as compared with the offline channel with an expected increase in the market value from USD 935.6 Million in 2018 to USD 1,619.0 Million by 2027. The online channel is gaining popularity amongst the consumers on account of availability of products at lower prices as compared with brick and mortar stores and rising prevalence of smart phone users in the developing countries.



Artsana Group, Britax Child Safety Inc. , Diono LLC and Dorel Juvenile Group are some of the leading players in the global child safety seat market.



Key Topics Covered:



Market Definition and Research Methodology

Market and Product Definition

Research Objective

Executive Summary



Market Dynamics of Global Child Safety Seat Market

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Opportunities

Industry Analysis

Supply chain

Global birth rate outlook

Policy & regulatory landscape

Risk analysis

Global Child Safety Seat Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2027

Market Segmentation by:

Product Type

Distribution Channel

By Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles of top players

Artsana Group

Britax Child Safety Inc.

Diono LLC

Graco Childrens Products Inc.

Dorel Juvenile Group

Combi Corporation

RECARDO Kids s.r.l.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hevme1





