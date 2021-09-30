Global Chlor-Alkali Market (2021 to 2026) - Steady Recovery of the Automotive Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlor-Alkali Market by Type (Caustic Soda (Alumina, Chemicals, Textiles, Soaps & Detergents), Chlorine (EDC/PVC, Isocyanates, Propylene Oxide, C1/C2 Aromatics), Soda Ash (Glass, Water Treatment, Metallurgy, Pulp & Paper)), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Chlor-Alkali market size is estimated to be USD 63.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 77.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

EDC/PVC application is projected to be the largest application segment for Chlorine in Chlor-Alkali market

The EDC/PVC is the largest segment by applications for the Chlorine in the Chlor-alkali market. Ethylene dichloride (EDC) is produced by the catalyzed chlorination of ethylene in the presence of ferric chloride (FeCl3) as the catalyst. Vinyl chloride monomer, along with anhydrous hydrochloric acid, is produced by the decomposition of ethylene dichloride at high temperatures. This vinyl chloride monomer is fed into polymerization reactors, wherein the polymerization reaction takes place to provide polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The PVC industry finds major applications in the construction, electronics, healthcare, automotive, packaging, and other end-use industries. Its low cost and desirable physical & mechanical properties make it a suitable material was various applications. Growth in the PVC industry further expects to drive the demand for chlorine in chlor-alkali market

Alumina is projected to be the largest application segment for Caustic Soda in Chlor-Alkali market

The alumina is the largest application segment for Caustic Soda in Chlor-alkali market. Caustic soda is used in the process for the extraction of aluminum from bauxite ore. It dissolves the bauxite ore which is the raw material in the production of aluminum. In this process, pure alumina is separated from the bauxite ore. The alumina collected is further subjected to calcination. APAC dominates the market, followed by North America and Europe. The demand for caustic soda is projected to be driven by the shifting base of industrial production to the APAC, the increasing population, and the rising demand for infrastructure.

Glass is projected to be the largest application segment for Soda Ash in Chlor-Alkali market

The glass is the largest segment by applications for the Soda Ash in Chlor-alkali market. Soda ash is an essential component in the manufacture of glass. Glass is produced by melting silica soda ash (approximately 15% of the total weight of the glass) and calcium compounds along with coloring agents and metallic oxides. It is utilized in the production of various types of glass such as flat glass (including sheet glass, float glass, figured & wired glass, safety glass, and mirror), glass hollow wares & containers, vacuum flasks, laboratory glassware, and fiberglass. Glass products are widely used in the construction, automotive, packaging, household, laboratory, and other industrial applications. APAC is projected to drive the demand for soda ash in the glass application due to the high demand from emerging economies where the construction and automotive sectors are growing.

APAC accounts for the largest share in the Chlor-Alkali market by region

APAC was the largest Chlor-Alkali market in 2020. Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, improving the standard of living, and thriving automotive sector, as well as high economic growth, are the key factors for the region's overall growth. The strengthening economy of countries such as China and India attracts new investments from global manufacturers. The APAC Chlor-alkali market is expected to see a rising demand from the chemical, water treatment, PVC, glass, metallurgy, and soap & detergents, among other sectors. Chlor-Alkali manufacturers in the APAC region include Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Solutions Corporation (South Korea), Nirma Limited (India), AGC, Inc. (Japan), Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Chlor-Alkali Market

4.2 Chlor-Alkali Market in APAC, by Product Type and Country

4.3 Chlor-Alkali Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Steady Growth of Chemical Industry Across the Globe to Drive Demand

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment in Various End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Impact of Chlor-Alkali Products

5.2.2.2 Energy-Intensive Operations

5.2.2.3 Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Sector

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

5.2.3.2 Steady Recovery of the Automotive Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Transportation and Storage of Chlorine

5.2.4.2 Impact of Increased Prices of Natural Gas

5.2.4.3 Imbalances in the Demand and Supply of Chlor-Alkali Products

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Mercury Cell

5.4.2 Diaphragm Cell

5.4.3 Membrane Cell

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Yc and Ycc Shift

5.7.1 Yc Shift

5.7.2 Ycc Shift

5.8 Chlor-Alkali Patent Analysis

5.9 Factors for Forecasting and Impact of COVID-19

5.10 Range Scenario of Chlor-Alkali Market

5.11 Ecosystem of Chlor-Alkali Market

5.12 Pricing Analysis

5.13 Key Exporting and Importing Countries

5.14 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.15 Adjacent and Related Markets

5.16 Case Study

6 Chlor-Alkali Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Caustic Soda

6.2.1 Alumina

6.2.1.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector to Fuel Demand for Alumina

6.2.2 Inorganic Chemicals

6.2.2.1 Caustic Soda Utilized in the Production of Other Chlor-Alkali Products

6.2.3 Organic Chemicals

6.2.3.1 Caustic Soda is One of the Key Raw Materials for the Commercial Production of Various Organic Chemicals

6.2.4 Food and Pulp & Paper

6.2.4.1 Industrialization and Urbanization in Emerging Countries Promote Growth

6.2.5 Soaps & Detergents

6.2.5.1 Increase in Per-Capita Income in Emerging Countries to Fuel Demand

6.2.6 Textiles

6.2.6.1 Growth of the Textile Industry in the APAC to Drive Demand

6.2.7 Water Treatment

6.2.7.1 Caustic Soda is a Cost-Effective Method to Control the Acidity of Water

6.2.8 Steel/Metallurgy - Sintering

6.2.8.1 Rising Demand from APAC to Promote Growth in Sintering Industry

6.2.9 Others

6.3 Chlorine

6.3.1 Edc/Pvc

6.3.1.1 Growth in Construction Industry to Drive Demand for Pvc Applications

6.3.2 Organic Chemicals

6.3.2.1 Growing Chemical Industry Increases the Demand for Chlorine as Feedstock Chemical

6.3.3 Inorganic Chemicals

6.3.3.1 Rising Demand for Disinfectants to Lead to Market Growth of Inorganic Chemicals

6.3.4 Isocyanates

6.3.4.1 Rising Demand for Isocyanates in the APAC Region Due to the Growth of the Construction Industry

6.3.5 Chlorinated Intermediates

6.3.5.1 Rising Demand for Titanium Dioxide and Related Chemicals to Fuel Growth

6.3.6 Propylene Oxide

6.3.6.1 Growing Construction and Automotive Industries Fuel the Demand for Polyurethane Plastics

6.3.7 Pulp & Paper

6.3.7.1 Preference for Chlorine as a Bleaching Agent to Drive Demand in the Pulp & Paper Application

6.3.8 C1/C2, Aromatics

6.3.8.1 Utilization of Chlorine in Various Industrial Processes for the Commercial Production of Chemicals

6.3.9 Water Treatment

6.3.9.1 Inexpensive Water Treatment with the Use of Chlorine Compared to Other Methods Promotes Growth

6.3.10 Others

6.4 Soda Ash

6.4.1 Glass

6.4.1.1 Growth in End-Use Industries to Drive Demand

6.4.2 Soaps & Detergents

6.4.2.1 Increasing Population and Rising Per Capita Income to Drive Demand

6.4.3 Chemicals

6.4.3.1 Soda Ash is Vital for the Production of Sodium Compounds

6.4.4 Metallurgy

6.4.4.1 Rising Demand from End-Use Industries to Drive Demand

6.4.5 Water Treatment

6.4.5.1 Increase in Awareness and Regulations Regarding Water & Wastewater Treatment Promotes Growth

6.4.6 Pulp & Paper

6.4.6.1 Growth in End-Use Industries to Drive Demand

6.4.7 Others

6.5 Others

7 Chlor-Alkali Market, by Region

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definition

8.3.1 Star

8.3.2 Pervasive

8.3.3 Emerging Leader

8.3.4 Participant

8.4 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix

8.4.1 Progressive Companies

8.4.2 Responsive Companies

8.4.3 Dynamic Companies

8.4.4 Starting Blocks

8.5 Company Product Footprint

8.6 Revenue Analysis

8.7 Key Market Developments

8.7.1 Expansions

8.7.2 Deals

8.7.3 Others

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Key Players

9.1.1 Olin Corporation

9.1.2 Westlake Chemical Corporation

9.1.3 Tata Chemicals Limited

9.1.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

9.1.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

9.1.6 Solvay Sa

9.1.7 Tosoh Corporation

9.1.8 Hanwha Solutions Corporation

9.1.9 Nirma Limited

9.1.10 Agc Inc.

9.1.11 Dow Inc.

9.1.12 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.1.13 Inovyn

9.1.14 Ciner Resources Corporation

9.1.15 Wanhua-BorsodChem

9.1.16 Genesis Energy, L.P.

9.1.17 Pcc Group Srl

9.1.18 Microbio Ireland Limited

9.1.19 Sabic

9.1.20 Shandong Haihua Group

9.1.21 Spolchemie

9.1.22 Bayer Ag

9.1.23 Ercros Group

9.1.24 Kemira

10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxi2l0

