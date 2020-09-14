Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market to 2024: Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 8%

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlorinated Polyethylene Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the chlorinated polyethylene market looks promising with opportunities in the impact modifier, wire & cable jacketing, hose & tubing, ignition resistant acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (IRABS), adhesives, and magnetic industries. The chlorinated polyethylene market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

The major growth driver for this market is increasing demand for chlorinated polyethylene in various end use industries due to its various properties, such as high tensile strength, filler acceptance, low-temperature performance, and flame retardant.

The study includes the chlorinated polyethylene market size and forecast for the chlorinated polyethylene market through 2024, segmented by grade, end use industry, and region as follows:

Some of the features of 'Chlorinated Polyethylene Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Chlorinated polyethylene market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Market size by grade, end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Chlorinated polyethylene market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

, , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for chlorinated polyethylene in the chlorinated polyethylene market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, chlorinated polyethylene in the chlorinated polyethylene market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by Grade

3.3.1: CPE 135A

3.3.2: CPE 135B

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Impact Modifier

3.4.2: Wire & Cable Jacketing

3.4.3: Hose & Tubing

3.4.4: Ignition Resistant Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (IRABS)

3.4.5: Adhesives

3.4.6: Magnetic

3.4.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by Region

4.2: North American Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

4.3: European Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

4.4: APAC Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

4.5: ROW Chlorinated Polyethylene Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by Grade

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Showa Denko K.K.

7.2: The DOW Chemical Company

7.3: Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.4: Novista Group Co., Ltd.

7.5: Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd.

7.6: Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.7: S&E Specialty Polymers

7.8: Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

7.9: Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.10: Shandong Xuye New Materials Co., Ltd.



