NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Chlorine Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372634



Summary

Global chlorine capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 80 mtpa in 2018 to more than 85 mtpa by 2023.More than 39 planned and announced chlorine plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and North America over the next five years.



Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd and East Hope Group Co Ltd are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.



Scope

- Global chlorine capacity outlook by region

- Global chlorine capacity outlook by country

- Chlorine planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major chlorine producers globally

- Global chlorine capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global chlorine capital expenditure outlook by country.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned chlorine plants globally

- Understand regional chlorine supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global chlorine industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of chlorine capacity data.



