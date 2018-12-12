Global Chocolate & Confectionery Processing Equipment Market to 2024: Focus on Soft Confectionery, Hard Candies, Chewing Gums & Gummies/Jellies

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Chocolate & Confectionery Processing Equipment Market By Type (Depositors, Formers, Coating & Spraying Systems, Mixer, & Cooler), By Application (Soft Confectionery, Hard Candies, Chewing Gums, Gummies/Jellies), & Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to reach $6,971.8 million by 2024

Factors such as the increasing consumer demand for confectionery items, growth in retail industry, technological advancements, and a growing focus on food safety of confectionery products and safety of workers are driving the growth of the global chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market. However, the high cost of equipment hinders the growth of this market to some extent. In addition, the lack of a trained labour force in many parts of the globe poses a great challenge to the global chocolate processing equipment manufacturers.

Depositors dominated the global chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market in 2017, mainly due to significant development in the depositing technology to meet increasing market demand for high-quality and innovative products and increased demand for confectionery products from developing markets.

Soft confectionery segment dominated the chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market, as it is one of the most consumed confectionery products by almost all age groups in all regions as well as it is a key ingredient in many food products; increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of chocolate; and inclination of consumers toward functional dark and sugar-free chocolates.



The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to increasing demand of functional and premium chocolate and confectionery products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; higher population base; and increasing expenditure on convenience and ready-to-eat products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Segment Analysis

3.3.1. Type Analysis

3.3.2. Application Analysis

3.4. Regional Analysis

3.5. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Consumer Demand for Confectionary Items

4.2.2. Growth of the Global Retail Industry

4.2.3. Technological Advancements

4.2.4. Growing Focus on Safety of Confectionery Products and the Safety of Workers

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Equipment Due to its High Production Cost

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Economies- Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Lack of Skilled Labour Force



5. Global Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Depositors

5.1.2. Formers

5.1.3. Coating and Spraying Systems

5.1.4. Mixers

5.1.5. Coolers

5.1.6. Others



6. Global Chocolate Processing Equipment Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Soft Confectionery

6.3. Hard Candies

6.4. Chewing Gums

6.5. Gummies & Jellies

6.6. Other



7. Chocolate Processing Equipment Market, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Introduction

7.2.2. U.S.

7.2.3. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. Italy

7.3.4. U.K.

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. The Netherlands

7.3.7. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Australia

7.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Rest of World

7.5.1. Latin America

7.5.1.1. Brazil

7.5.1.2. Mexico

7.5.1.3. Argentina

7.5.1.4. Rest of Latin America

7.5.2. Middle East and Africa



8. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Recent Developments)

8.1. Buhler AG

8.2. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

8.3. John Bean Technologies Corporation

8.4. Heat and Control Inc.

8.5. Alfa Laval Ab

8.6. Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

8.7. Aasted APS

8.8. Baker Perkins Limited

8.9. Tomric Systems, Inc

8.10. Caotech B.V.

8.11. Sollich KG

8.12. Apex Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd.

8.13. Royal Duyvis Wiener B.V.

8.14. Tecno 3 S.R.L.

8.15. BCH Limited



