Global Chocolate Confectionery Market 2019-2023: Rapid Premiumization in Chocolate Confectionery will Foster the Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chocolate Confectionery Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chocolate confectionery market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.

The rapid premiumization in chocolate confectionery will foster the market growth in the upcoming years. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching innovative products with a premium appeal to tap into the huge potential offered by premium chocolate confectioneries. Premium chocolates often differ from standard and economy chocolates in terms of packaging, ingredients, brand appeal, and point of purchase. As a result, the rapid premiumization of confectionery chocolates in the US and the UK will drive the demand in the upcoming years.

Market Overview

Rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free chocolate confectioneries

One of the growth drivers of the global chocolate confectionery market is the rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free chocolate confectioneries. The increasing product launches featuring organic, gluten-free, vegan, and functional chocolates is indicative of the growth of the vendors operating in the global chocolate confectionery market.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

One of the challenges in the growth of the global chocolate confectionery market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials. High fluctuations in raw material prices hamper the production volume of the major players and adversely affect their profit margins.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on introducing innovative packaging to make their products more appealing and increase their shelf life. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Chocolate bars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Boxed assortments and seasonal variants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Packaging innovations in global chocolate confectionery market

Increasing emphasis on crafted chocolate confectionery

Expansions and promotions by vendors through various strategies

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates

Mondelez International

Nestle

The Hershey Company

PART 14: APPENDIX



