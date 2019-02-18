Global Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Market Insights 2017-2019 & 2028 - Disease Understanding, Epidemiology, Segmentation, Management, Outlook, & Drugs Uptake

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The "Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) - Disease Understanding



It accounts for about 3% of all gastrointestinal tumours and is the second most common primary liver tumour after hepatocellular carcinoma. The majority of cholangiocarcinomas are adenocarcinomas with variable grades of differentiation (mainly well-differentiated adenocarcinomas), although several uncommon types are also encountered, such as adenosquamous, squamous, mucinous, and anaplastic carcinomas. Local and metastatic tumor growth characteristics, not histology, govern surgical resectability.



Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Epidemiology



The Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. The epidemiology data for Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.



Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Epidemiology Segmentation



The incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) was estimated to be 18,729 [7MM] in 2018. United States accounts for the highest CCA cases (6,971 in 2018), followed by EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain & UK) and Japan. Among the EU5 countries Germany had the highest incident patient population of Cholangiocarcinoma, followed by Italy.



Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Management

The current market size for early stage Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) majorly includes surgery with adjuvant chemotherapy and chemoradiation therapy. For the advanced and metastatic stage, systemic chemotherapy is the only option. There is no established second-line systemic therapy following progression after first-line treatment although chemotherapeutic agents either in monotherapy or in combination are used.



The primary unmet need of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) treatment market is the dearth of approved targeted therapies. To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. Due to the novel and target-specific mechanism of action for Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), the overall market size of off-label therapies will experience modest rise in the US to till 2020.



Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Market Outlook



The global market of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) was estimated to be USD 385.07 million in 2018. The United States accounts for the largest market size of Cholangiocarcinoma, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Currently, includes surgery with adjuvant chemotherapy and chemoradiation therapy. For the advanced and metastatic stage, systemic chemotherapy is the only option. There is no established second-line systemic therapy following progression after first-line treatment although chemotherapeutic agents either in monotherapy or in combination are used.



To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. Expected launch of potential targeted therapies including potential FGFR gene fusions and somatic mutations in IDH 1/2 in iCCA, PRKACA or PRKACB gene fusions in pCCA, and ELF3 mutations in dCCA/ampullary carcinoma, may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the incident population of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) & awareness of the disease.



Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The dynamics of Cholangiocarcinoma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period 2019-2028. Key players are working robustly on new therapies with novel mechanism of action, including Ivosidenib (Agios Pharmaceuticals), Pemigatinib (Incyte Corporation), Infigratinib (QED Therapeutics), Melphalan Hydrochloride (Delcath Systems), Regorafenib (Bayer), Larotrectinib (Loxo Oncology), Entrectinib (Hoffmann-La Roche), Derazantinib (Basilea Pharmaceutica) and Erdafitinib(Janssen Research & Development).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA): Market Overview at a Glance

2.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in 2017

2.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in 2028



3 Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA): Disease Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Classification

3.3 Staging

3.3.1 Intrahepatic CCA (iCCA)

3.3.2 Perihilar CCA

3.3.3 Distal extrahepatic

3.4 Symptoms

3.5 Etiology

3.6 Pathogenesis

3.7 Biomarkers

3.8 Diagnosis

3.8.1 Differential diagnosis

3.8.2 Diagnosis of Intrahepatic CCA

3.8.3 Perihilar and distal CCA

3.8.4 Diagnostic Recommendations - British Society of Gastroenterology guidelines

3.8.5 Guidelines for the diagnosis of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma



4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings



5 Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in 7MM



6 United States Epidemiology



7 EU5 Epidemiology



8 Japan Epidemiology



9 Therapies and Treatment strategies

9.1.1 Treatment Recommendations - British Society of Gastroenterology guidelines

9.1.2 Guidelines for the Treatment of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma

9.2 Treatment Algorithm



10 Unmet Needs



11 Emerging Therapies

11.1 Key Cross Competition

11.2 Ivosidenib: Agios Pharmaceuticals

11.3 Pemigatinib: Incyte Corporation

11.4 Infigratinib: QED Therapeutics

11.5 Melphalan: Delcath Systems

11.6 Derazantinib: Basilea Pharmaceutica

11.7 Regorafenib: Bayer

11.8 Larotrectinib: Loxo Oncology/ Bayer

11.9 Entrectinib: Roche

11.1 Erdafitinib: Janssen Pharmaceutical



12 Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA): 7MM Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.1 Market Size of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in 7MM



13 United States: Market Outlook



14 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook



15 Japan Market Outlook

15.1 Japan Market Size

15.1.1 Total Market size of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)

15.1.2 Market Size of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) by Therapies in Japan



16 Market Drivers



17 Market Barriers



18 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Agios Pharmaceuticals

Incyte Corporation

QED Therapeutics

Delcath Systems

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Bayer

Loxo Oncology

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Roche

