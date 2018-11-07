Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2018-2025 - Increase in Number of Initiatives and Rising Awareness about Cholera

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cholera Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, Latin America), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cholera vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 117.1 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Increase in number of initiatives and rising awareness about cholera are major factors contributing toward market growth.

Governments in regions affected by cholera are striving to eliminate the disease by developing a strong public health and sanitation infrastructure. In February 2013, the Government of Haiti launched a 10-year National Cholera Elimination Plan. The United Nations Organization has made elimination of cholera a key UN priority and offers support to the Haitian Government by establishing a mechanism to respond to an alert within 48 hours, household visits, and sensitization campaigns.

Furthermore, various research projects and studies, such as epidemiological and anthropological studies, are being conducted in Africa. Ongoing studies include using rapid diagnostics tests to detect Vibrio cholerae in samples of water to understand epidemic diffusion mechanisms and anticipate outbreaks. The Cholera Platform is working with the Global Task Force for Cholera Control (GTFCC) WASH working group. This association aims to develop a method for conducting case studies to control and prevent the disease.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Vaxchora segment is expected to exhibit a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to benefits associated with the vaccine, such as single dose immunization and reduced adverse effects

is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the next decade due to a recent product launch and increasing number of travelers Some of the key players are Valneva SE; Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited; and PaxVax, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 2 Methodology and Scope

2.1 Information Procurement

2.1.1 Purchased database:

2.1.2 Internal database

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Geographic Scope & Assumptions

2.4 Region-wise Market Calculation

2.4.1 Region-wise market: Base estimates

2.4.2 Global market: CAGR calculation

2.5 Region-based segment share calculation

2.6 List of Secondary Sources



Chapter 3 Cholera Vaccines Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.2 Market size and growth prospects

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Rise in importance of immunization across the globe

3.2.1.2 High incidence of cholera

3.2.1.3 Rise in number of initiatives to control cholera

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 Adverse effects of vaccines

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Cholera Vaccines - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Cholera Vaccines Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Cholera Vaccines Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Dukoral

4.3 Shanchol

4.4 Vaxchora

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Cholera Vaccines Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Cholera vaccines market share by region, 2017 & 2025



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

Valneva SE

PaxVax, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Pfizer, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

AstraZeneca

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

