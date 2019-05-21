Global Cholesterol Testing Industry
The single segment report provides market estimates and projections for the global and regional markets in terms of revenues (US$) of Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories
- AccuTech, LLC
- Akers Biosciences, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
CHOLESTEROL TESTING MCP-3
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cholesterol Testing - An Overview
Prevailing Scenario in the Global Healthcare Sector Favors Market Growth
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
Table 1: World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 Through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Leading Countries with Highest Healthcare Spending as a Percentage (%) of GDP (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Wider Availability of Healthcare & Diagnostics Services
Growing Health-Consciousness
Lenience Towards Preventive Care
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Table 4: World Cholesterol Testing Market by Region (2019E& 2025P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World Cholesterol Testing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2017-2025: Asia-Pacific, Japan, US, Latin America, Canada, Europe and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Economies Offer Significant Potential
Key Factors Driving Demand for Healthcare Services in Developing Regions
Growing Healthcare Awareness
Increased Access to Healthcare
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
3. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Cholesterol Testing Volumes
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol-Driven Cardiac Disorders
Coronary Artery Disease
Hyperlipidaemia
CVD Statistics
Table 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Fatalities in Low Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Fatalities in Mid Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Fatalities in High Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD, Cancer, Injury, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Risk of CVD in Obese People Underpins Cholesterol Testing Volumes
Global Obesity Facts in a Nutshell
Table 11: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cholesterol Screening Assumes Importance in Diabetes Care
Table 13: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Diabetes Prevalence in Rural and Urban Areas - Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes (in Million) in Urban and Rural Areas for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Number of Children with Type 1 Diabetes in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator
Table 21: Healthcare Spending (in US$ Billion) by People with Diabetes (20-79 Years) for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Health Spending due to Diabetes in Adults (20-
years) - Breakdown by Region for the Years 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Health Expenditure due to Diabetes by Adults in Select Countries for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link Accelerates the Need for Cholesterol Screening
Table 24: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases between 2011 and 2025: Breakdown of Lost Output Value by Income Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population - A Vital Demography
Table 27: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Global Life Expectancy at Birth (Years) by Geographic Region: 1950-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Uptrend in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sector Signals Prospects
Table 29: Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Test Category (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomic Pathology, Blood Screen Immunoassay, Coagulation, Hematology, Immunoassay, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Sector (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Decentralized & Patient Self-Testing, and Hospital & Commercial Laboratories (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Geographic Region (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, US, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Healthy Growth in Cardiac IVD Market Augments Market Potential
Positive Momentum in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Generates Parallel Opportunities
POC Diagnostics - An Overview
Table 32: Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market by Category (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Blood Gas Testing, Cardiac Markers, Cholesterol Screening, Coagulation Monitoring, Fertility/Pregnancy Testing, Glucose Monitoring, Hematology Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Global Point Of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market by End-Use Segment (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals, Self Testing and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
POC Cholesterol Testing Makes Rapid Gains
Massive Demand for Lipid Panel/Lipid Profile Tests
Northbound Trajectory in POC LPT Services
Rise of C-reactive Protein Tests to Aid Market Growth
Cholesterol Testing: Evolution from Invasive to Non-Invasive
Recent Breakthroughs in Non-Invasive Cholesterol Testing Domain
Smartphone-based smartCARD Rapid Diagnostic System
Paper-Thin Miniature Sensors
PreVu® POC Test with Skin Markers
Digital Photographs of Patient's Hand to Screen Cholesterol
Nonfasting Lipid Testing Invalidates the Need for Pre-Test Fasting
Cloud Screening Platforms Extend New Level of Convenience
Self-Testing Kits: An Emerging Issue for Full-Scale Services Providers
A Rapidly Evolving Market Enabled by Technology
Opportunities & Challenges in Self-Testing Industry
E-Retailing Drives Sales of Home Test Kits
Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision - Ranked in Order of Influence
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol Test Kits
First Check Cholesterol Home Test 3 in 1 Kit
EverlyWell At Home Cholesterol & Lipids Test
Roche Diagnostics Accutrend® Plus system
PTS CardioChek Analyzer Starter Kit
PTS CardioChek Deluxe Cholesterol Kit
PTS CardioChek Refill Cholesterol Kit
AccuTech CholesTrak Home Cholesterol Test Kit 2 ea
AccuTech Cholestrak Total Cholesterol Home Testing Kit
PRIMA 3in1 Cholesterol, Triglycerides & Glucose Meter
PRIMA Cholesterol & Triglycerides 2-in-1 Home Test/Meter Kit Monitoring System
4. CHOLESTEROL TESTING: A BROADER PERSPECTIVE
Blood Cholesterol - The Principal Cardiac Risk Marker
Types of Cholesterol
Total Cholesterol (TC)
High Density Lipoprotein (HDL)
Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) / Very Low Density Lipoprotein (VLDL)
Triglycerides (TRG)
Glucose (GLU)
Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT)
Outcomes of High Blood Cholesterol
Atherosclerosis
Coronary Heart Disease (CHD)
Risk Factors and Risk Levels
Risk Factors
Risk Level Based on Total Cholesterol Concentration
LDL-Cholesterol Risk Levels
HDL-Cholesterol Risk Levels
Triglyceride Risk Levels
Risk Level Classification under National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute's National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP)
Cholesterol Testing & CVD Risk Assessment Techniques
Need for Cholesterol Testing
Candidates for Cholesterol Testing
Test Procedure
Time of Testing - Crucial for Heart Disease Patients
Types of Cholesterol Testing
Lipid Panel Test/Lipid Profile
Total Cholesterol Test
HDL Cholesterol Test
LDL Cholesterol Testing
LDL Cholesterol Test - The First Cholesterol Testing Method
Triglycerides/VLDL Cholesterol Testing
Apolipoprotein B Test
Apolipoprotein A-1 Test
ApoE Genotyping Test
Apolipoprotein CII
Other Key Markers for Cholesterol Testing
RLP Cholesterol
Non Instrumented Technologies
Heart Disease Diagnosis Tests
Non-Invasive Tests
Invasive Tests
Other CVD Markers
Creatine Kinase MB
Troponin T and Troponin I
Myoglobin
P-selectin Profile
C-reactive Protein
Endothelial Dysfunction
Homocysteine
Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1
s-100 Protein
Thrombus Precursor Protein
Other Cardiac Markers
Cholesterol Screening & Lab Testing Services Providers
Cholesterol Control & Treatment Modalities
Dietary Therapy
Healthy Diet
Exercises
Drug Therapy
Classification of Cholesterol Lowering Drugs
Bile Acid Sequestrants
Nicotinic Acid
HMG CoA Reductase Inhibitors (Statins)
Other Drugs (Fibric Acids and Probucol)
Testing After Commencing Drug Therapy
5. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Cholesterol Screening Services - Market Structure
Cholesterol Test Equipment Market - Leading Players
Vendors Prioritize Collaborations
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the Global Cholesterol Diagnostics Market (2014-2018)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
AccuTech, LLC (USA)
Akers Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Home Access Health Corporation (USA)
Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA)
PRIMA Lab SA (Switzerland)
PTS Diagnostics (USA)
Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (USA)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)
5.2 Product/Service Introductions
PTS Diagnostics Unveils Full Program for PreVantage™
LabCorp Rolls Out Support for Health Records on Apple Health App
Seq2Know Introduces Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH) Testing Service
Quest Diagnostics Rolls Out Non-Fasting Cholesterol Tests
VAP Diagnostics Lab Relaunches VAP+ Lipid Panel
Bio-Rad Laboratories Unveils Bio-Plex Pro™ Human Apolipoprotein Panel
Color Genomics Launches New Test for Hereditary High Cholesterol
Admera Health Unveils New DNA Tests
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
PTS Diagnostics Equips Kroger Health with CardioChek® Plus Analyzers
Japanese Red Cross Society Awards Multi-Year Blood Tests Contract to Abbott
Quest Diagnostics Acquires Clinical Laboratory Services Business of Boyce & Bynum Pathology
Regional Medical Center Partners with Quest Diagnostics
Walgreens Expands Collaboration with LabCorp®
Quest Diagnostics to Build Flagship Laboratory in Clifton, New Jersey
Horizon BCBSNJ Adds Quest Diagnostics to its Laboratory Network
Quest Diagnostics Acquires Certain Assets of Hurley Medical Center
Quest Diagnostics Snaps Up Mobile Medical Examination Service
Strand Life Sciences Takes Over Quest Diagnostics' Operations in India
Randox Receives UK Research and Innovation Investment
Florida Hospital Collaborates with Siemens Healthineers
Merck to Expand Gillingham, UK Distribution Centre
CVS Health Acquires Aetna
Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Hooper Holmes
Sekisui Diagnostics Expands Operations in Charlottetown
Abbott Completes Acquisition of Alere
Siemens Healthineers to Expand Massachusetts Facility
PTS Bags USFDA Clearance for New Measurement Range for PTS Panels®
Alere to Divest Triage Assets to Quidel
Akers Biosciences Inks Distribution Agreement with First Check Diagnostics
Merck to Split into Three Separate Businesses
Atonomics Receives CE Marking for Trace Lipids Test Panel
Siemens Healthineers Partners with DiA Holding
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Largest Market for Cholesterol Screening Services
Table 37: Percentage (%) Share of US in the Worldwide Cholesterol Screening Revenues (2019E& 2025P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surge in CVD Incidence - Key Growth Driver
CVD Incidence: Key Statistics
Table 38: Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence among American Adults by Gender & Age Group (per 1,000 Adults) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Cardiovascular Disease Incidence among American Adults by Gender & Age Group (per 1,000 Adults) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Leading Causes of CVD Fatalities in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Mortality for Coronary Heart Disease, High BP, Heart Failure, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Risk of CVD in Chronic Conditions Propels Testing Market
Obesity
Table 41: Percentage Breakdown of US Adults by Weight Class (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Obesity Prevalence (in %) in the US by Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Obesity Prevalence (in %) in the US by Income Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diabetes
Table 44: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)
Table 46: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2017): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2017): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hypertension
Table 48: High Blood Pressure Prevalence in the US by Gender (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: High Blood Pressure Prevalence in the US (2016): Prevalence Rates for Male and Female Population by Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: High Blood Pressure Prevalence in the US (2016): Prevalence Rates for Male and Female Population by Ethnic Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ageing Population - Vital Demography
Table 51: US Elderly Population by Age Group (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: US Population (2015): Percentage Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Preventive Care Trend to Widen Growth
Uptrend in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Enhances Market Prospects
Cholesterol POC Testing Market: An Overview
Growing Popularity of Consumer Self Testing
Expanding Role of HCPs Strengthens Self-Testing Market
Prospects & Challenges for Self-Testing Healthcare Devices Market
Regulatory Changes Support Self-Testing
Increased Preference for Home Test Devices
Cholesterol Test Kits Offered by Select Companies
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: US Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Growing Incidence of CVD & Lifestyle Diseases Augments Test Volumes
Table 55: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)
Table 56: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Canadian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Aging Population: Key Market Driver
Table 60: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Japanese Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Europe: The Second Major Market for Cholesterol Testing
CVD Prevalence Steers Testing Volumes
Screening Children for Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Higher Incidence of Obesity
Table 63: Obesity Prevalence as a Percentage (%) of National Population in Select European Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Number of Diabetes Cases
Table 64: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator
Table 66: Population Breakup by Age Group for Select European Countries: 2015 (as Percentage of Total Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
EU-wide Campaigns to Prop Up Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: European Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: European 14-Year Perspective for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 70: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: French Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
German Healthcare System: A Review
Table 72: Growth of Senior Citizen Population in Germany: 2000-2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: German Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 75: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Italian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Cholesterol Screening Gains Importance Amid Rising Obesity Cases & Enhanced Focus on Diabetes Management
Rising Obesity Cases
Enhanced Focus on Diabetes Management
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 79: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Spanish Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 81: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Russian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Rapidly Growing Market for Cholesterol Testing Services
Increasing Incidence of CVD Fuels Demand
Growing Diabetic Population: A Business Case
Table 85: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population Enhances Cholesterol Screening Volumes
Table 89: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of Total Population in Select Asian Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Large Population & Growing Incidence of CVD Spur Demand for Cholesterol Testing
Ongoing Expansion in the Domestic Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
Table 93: Healthcare Spending in China for years 2004, 2009 & 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Augments Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Indian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
A Brief Overview of Diagnostics Sector in Select Regional Markets
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
Indonesia
Hong Kong
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Growing Population of Diabetics & Aged People Enhances Demand
Table 100: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South & Central America (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79 (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Aging Population in Latin America and the Caribbean by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Aging Population in Latin America by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 104: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Latin American Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 107: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Brazilian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Expanding Diabetic & Older Population Drive Demand for Cholesterol Screening
Table 111: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2017) - Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in '000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Aging Population in the Middle East by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Aging Population in Africa by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 117: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Rest of World Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled:
The United States (23) Canada (1) Japan (1) Europe (2) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
