Global Chromatography Research Outlook Featuring Thermo Scientific, Agilent, Danaher (AB Sciex), Tosoh Biosciences, Sigma-Aldrich, WVR, BioRad, EMD, W R Grace and Waters
The report examines the overall chromatography reagents industry and the types of technologies currently in use as well as planned technological developments, end-user markets and regional distribution, in addition to the regulatory aspects and patents currently filed.
This report provides an overview of the current and forthcoming characteristics of the global market for the chromatography reagents market. The chromatography reagents covered in this report include solvents, buffers, adsorbents, derivatives (silyl derivatives, alkylation reagents, acylation reagents) and resins. The types of chromatography included in this report are gas chromatography, liquid chromatography, thin layer chromatography, affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, size-exclusion chromatography, affinity chromatography, partition chromatography and others (capillary electrophoresis, solid phase extraction, and hyphenated approaches).
The global market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and other emerging markets. In the next five years, the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region will be centered in China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan. The growth will be driven by the increasing number of conferences on chromatography in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as the expansion of chromatography companies such as Tosoh Biosciences in the countries of China, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan. Also, many pharmaceutical companies and labs now outsource their drug discovery and development services to various regions in Asia, especially in China and India. This is fueling the demand of separation services and a need for chromatography reagents in the emerging markets.
During 2017, the liquid and flash chromatography reagents market held the largest market share, followed by gas chromatography reagents and ion exchange chromatography. North America dominated the chromatography reagents market in the last five years.
The increasing use of chromatography reagents in life science and escalating research has led to concomitant growth for the market leaders who provide columns, resins and other consumables needed for chromatographic analyte separation. The market leaders, such as Agilent and Waters, are proactively introducing products that are adapted to the needs of this market. The technological innovations, enhancements and improvements in design have contributed to the use of chromatographic techniques among a more diverse base of users.
The demand for reagents in the biotechnology market correlates with the growth of the biotechnology instrumentation market, which has continued to grow in the last decade. While the conventional chromatography methods, such as flash chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC), etc., are driving the market, the new methods involving chiral separation and simulated moving bed (SM8) chromatography have also had major impacts on the market. Hence, the chromatography reagents market in the next five years will be driven by the increasing use of reagents in therapeutics, basic research and overall commercial applications in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food, environment, petroleum, forensics, security, etc.
The major players in this market include Thermo Scientific, Agilent, Danaher (AB Sciex), Tosoh Biosciences, Sigma-Aldrich, WVR, BioRad, EMD, W R Grace and Waters.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction to Chromatography
- Definitions
- Uses of Chromatography
- History of Chromatography
- Classification of Chromatography
- Applications of Chromatography
- Factors Driving the Market
- Rise in Government Investments
- Increasing Demand of Chromatography Reagents
- Innovations in the Field of Chromatography
- Factors Restraining the Market
- Presence of a Number of Alternative Techniques
- High Cost of Chromatography Reagents
- Regulatory Aspects of Chromatographic Reagents
- Acetone
- Chloroform
- Benzene
- Methanol
- Phenol
- Pyridine
- Toluene
- 1,2,3 Trichloropropane
- Methylene Chloride
- 2-Butanone (Methyl Ethyl Ketone)
Chapter 4 Reagents Used in Chromatography
- Types of Reagents
- Solvents
- Buffers
- Adsorbents
- Derivatives
- Industry Structure for Reagents of Chromatography
- Gas Chromatography
- Liquid Chromatography (LC) and Flash Chromatography
- Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)
- Affinity Chromatography
- Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Size Exclusion Gel Permeation Chromatography
- Cell Electrophoresis
- Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
Chapter 5 Chromatography Reagents Market by Technique
- Gas Chromatography
- Headspace GC
- Market for Reagents Used in Chromatography
- Applications of Gas Chromatography
- Liquid Chromatography
- Reverse Phase Chromatography
- High Performance Liquid Chromatography
- Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)
- Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography
- Market for Reagents Used in HPLC
- Market Share
- Applications of HPLC
- Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
- Column Chromatography
- Applications of Column Chromatography
- Planar Chromatography
- Reagents Used in Open Bed or Planar Chromatography
- Applications of Open Bed or Planar Chromatography
- Paper Chromatography
- Thin Layer Chromatography
- Market for Reagents Used in TLC Chromatography
- Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Cation Exchange Chromatography
- Anion Exchange Chromatography
- Market for Reagents Used in Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Applications of Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Size Exclusion Chromatography
- Applications of Size Exclusion Chromatography
- Affinity chromatography
- Market for Reagents Used in Affinity chromatography
- Applications of Affinity chromatography
- Partition Chromatography
- Reverse Phase Partition Chromatography
- Normal Phase Partition Chromatography
- Applications of Partition Chromatography
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Market for Reagents Used in Capillary Electrophoresis
- Others
- Expanded Bed Adsorption Chromatographic Separation
- Solid Phase Extraction (SPE)
- Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
- Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectroscopy (LC-MS)
Chapter 6 End Users of Chromatography
- Biopharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals
- Drug Discovery
- Drug Testing
- Metabolomics
- Proteomics
- Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics
- Biosimilars Manufacturing
- Food and Beverages
- Environment
- Clinics and Forensics
- Petrochemicals/Chemicals
- Others
- Analysis of Nanoparticles
- Glycobiology Research and Development
Chapter 7 Chromatography Reagents Market Breakdown by Region
- Geographic Market Breakdown of Chromatography Reagents, by Technique
- Gas Chromatography
- Liquid and Flash Chromatography
- Thin Layer Chromatography
- Affinity chromatography
- Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Size Exclusion or Gel Permeation Chromatography
- Super Critical Fluid Chromatography
- Capillary Electrophoresis
Chapter 8 Review of Patents and Patent Applications on Chromatography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- New Products
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies
- Avantor Performance Materials
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bonn-Agela Technologies Inc.
- Chiral Technologies Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Dionex Corp.
- Extrasynthese
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- General Separation Technologies Inc. (Gs-Tek)
- Hamilton Co.
- Helena Laboratories
- Hichrom Ltd.
- Hoefer Inc.
- Honeywell Burdick & Jackson
- Jordi Labs
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Millipore Corp.
- Nacalai Tesque
- Regis Technologies Inc.
- Sebia
- Serva Electrophoresis Gmbh
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Sorbent Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tosoh Biosciences
- Waters Corp.
- W. R. Grace
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98l9vs/global?w=5
