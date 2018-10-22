Global Chromatography Research Outlook Featuring Thermo Scientific, Agilent, Danaher (AB Sciex), Tosoh Biosciences, Sigma-Aldrich, WVR, BioRad, EMD, W R Grace and Waters

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Chromatography: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines the overall chromatography reagents industry and the types of technologies currently in use as well as planned technological developments, end-user markets and regional distribution, in addition to the regulatory aspects and patents currently filed.

This report provides an overview of the current and forthcoming characteristics of the global market for the chromatography reagents market. The chromatography reagents covered in this report include solvents, buffers, adsorbents, derivatives (silyl derivatives, alkylation reagents, acylation reagents) and resins. The types of chromatography included in this report are gas chromatography, liquid chromatography, thin layer chromatography, affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, size-exclusion chromatography, affinity chromatography, partition chromatography and others (capillary electrophoresis, solid phase extraction, and hyphenated approaches).

The global market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe and other emerging markets. In the next five years, the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region will be centered in China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Japan. The growth will be driven by the increasing number of conferences on chromatography in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as the expansion of chromatography companies such as Tosoh Biosciences in the countries of China, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Japan. Also, many pharmaceutical companies and labs now outsource their drug discovery and development services to various regions in Asia, especially in China and India. This is fueling the demand of separation services and a need for chromatography reagents in the emerging markets.



During 2017, the liquid and flash chromatography reagents market held the largest market share, followed by gas chromatography reagents and ion exchange chromatography. North America dominated the chromatography reagents market in the last five years.



The increasing use of chromatography reagents in life science and escalating research has led to concomitant growth for the market leaders who provide columns, resins and other consumables needed for chromatographic analyte separation. The market leaders, such as Agilent and Waters, are proactively introducing products that are adapted to the needs of this market. The technological innovations, enhancements and improvements in design have contributed to the use of chromatographic techniques among a more diverse base of users.



The demand for reagents in the biotechnology market correlates with the growth of the biotechnology instrumentation market, which has continued to grow in the last decade. While the conventional chromatography methods, such as flash chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC), etc., are driving the market, the new methods involving chiral separation and simulated moving bed (SM8) chromatography have also had major impacts on the market. Hence, the chromatography reagents market in the next five years will be driven by the increasing use of reagents in therapeutics, basic research and overall commercial applications in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food, environment, petroleum, forensics, security, etc.

The major players in this market include Thermo Scientific, Agilent, Danaher (AB Sciex), Tosoh Biosciences, Sigma-Aldrich, WVR, BioRad, EMD, W R Grace and Waters.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction to Chromatography

Definitions

Uses of Chromatography

History of Chromatography

Classification of Chromatography

Applications of Chromatography

Factors Driving the Market

Rise in Government Investments

Increasing Demand of Chromatography Reagents

Innovations in the Field of Chromatography

Factors Restraining the Market

Presence of a Number of Alternative Techniques

High Cost of Chromatography Reagents

Regulatory Aspects of Chromatographic Reagents

Acetone

Chloroform

Benzene

Methanol

Phenol

Pyridine

Toluene

1,2,3 Trichloropropane

Methylene Chloride

2-Butanone (Methyl Ethyl Ketone)

Chapter 4 Reagents Used in Chromatography

Types of Reagents

Solvents

Buffers

Adsorbents

Derivatives

Industry Structure for Reagents of Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography (LC) and Flash Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)

Affinity Chromatography

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Size Exclusion Gel Permeation Chromatography

Cell Electrophoresis

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Chapter 5 Chromatography Reagents Market by Technique

Gas Chromatography

Headspace GC

Market for Reagents Used in Chromatography

Applications of Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography

Reverse Phase Chromatography

High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography

Market for Reagents Used in HPLC

Market Share

Applications of HPLC

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Column Chromatography

Applications of Column Chromatography

Planar Chromatography

Reagents Used in Open Bed or Planar Chromatography

Applications of Open Bed or Planar Chromatography

Paper Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Market for Reagents Used in TLC Chromatography

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Cation Exchange Chromatography

Anion Exchange Chromatography

Market for Reagents Used in Ion Exchange Chromatography

Applications of Ion Exchange Chromatography

Size Exclusion Chromatography

Applications of Size Exclusion Chromatography

Affinity chromatography

Market for Reagents Used in Affinity chromatography

Applications of Affinity chromatography

Partition Chromatography

Reverse Phase Partition Chromatography

Normal Phase Partition Chromatography

Applications of Partition Chromatography

Capillary Electrophoresis

Market for Reagents Used in Capillary Electrophoresis

Others

Expanded Bed Adsorption Chromatographic Separation

Solid Phase Extraction (SPE)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectroscopy (LC-MS)

Chapter 6 End Users of Chromatography

Biopharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals

Drug Discovery

Drug Testing

Metabolomics

Proteomics

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Biosimilars Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Environment

Clinics and Forensics

Petrochemicals/Chemicals

Others

Analysis of Nanoparticles

Glycobiology Research and Development

Chapter 7 Chromatography Reagents Market Breakdown by Region

Geographic Market Breakdown of Chromatography Reagents, by Technique

Gas Chromatography

Liquid and Flash Chromatography

Thin Layer Chromatography

Affinity chromatography

Ion Exchange Chromatography

Size Exclusion or Gel Permeation Chromatography

Super Critical Fluid Chromatography

Capillary Electrophoresis

Chapter 8 Review of Patents and Patent Applications on Chromatography



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

New Products

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Avantor Performance Materials

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bonn-Agela Technologies Inc.

Chiral Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Dionex Corp.

Extrasynthese

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

General Separation Technologies Inc. (Gs-Tek)

Hamilton Co.

Helena Laboratories

Hichrom Ltd.

Hoefer Inc.

Honeywell Burdick & Jackson

Jordi Labs

Lonza Group Ltd.

Millipore Corp.

Nacalai Tesque

Regis Technologies Inc.

Sebia

Serva Electrophoresis Gmbh

Sigma-Aldrich

Sorbent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Biosciences

Waters Corp.

W. R. Grace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/98l9vs/global?w=5

