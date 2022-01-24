Global Chronic Disease Management/Self-Monitoring Market Report 2021: Smart Home Technologies to Empower the Elderly and Chronically Ill Patients

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities Enabling the Self-Monitoring of Health: The Way to Healthcare Consumerism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the challenges associated with the traditional care delivery model and the advantages of self-monitoring technologies in chronic disease management.

It explores the various emerging technologies that enable self-chronic disease management and the companies to action. The technological voids and the design considerations for consumer products are also investigated.

Self-health monitoring products and technologies boost consumer awareness of their health and help them to monitor it, avail timely medical help, and lead a high-quality life.

Tools such as wearables, body patches, smartphone applications, lateral flow assays, and other peripheral devices are used to diagnose acute conditions, help patients reach their wellness goals, or self-manage their medical conditions. Self-monitoring is crucial for patients suffering from chronic conditions as continuous monitoring is essential to identify personal risk factors and lifestyle management to prevent the exacerbation of the condition.

Chronic diseases are a major risk factor for severe illness with COVID-19, and the limited access to healthcare systems due to lockdowns is leading to increased awareness and use of self-use medical devices and mobile healthcare applications for condition management. Healthcare consumers measure and track their health regularly, set personal health goals, and make lifestyle changes accordingly.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact on healthcare consumer behavior and is enabling the growth of the self-monitoring health industry. Self-monitoring products are available in diverse platforms, and the key industry participants leverage advancements in AI, IoT, mHealth, sensor technologies, and disruptive technologies such as flexible sensors and flexible microfluidics for their consumer health products.

The growth drivers and the restraints in the self-monitoring health industry are examined, and the growth opportunities offered by smart home technologies, sweat sensors and interstitial fluid sensors, and cancer care are discussed. Strategic recommendations for key participants are put forth, and the study also includes an IP landscape analysis of the patents filed over the past 6 years.

