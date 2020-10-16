Global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Pipeline Report 2020: Therapeutic Analysis of 8 Companies, 4 Drug Profiles & Dormant Projects

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews the key players involved in therapeutic development for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 3, 2, 3 and 1 respectively.



Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System)

Reasons to Buy

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize the emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System).

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Central Nervous System) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from the pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Report Coverage

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Overview

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Therapeutics Development

Pipeline Overview

Pipeline by Companies

Products under Development by Companies

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Therapeutics Assessment

Assessment by Target

Assessment by Mechanism of Action

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Argenx SE

GeNeuro SA

Immupharma Plc

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc

Octapharma AG

Pfizer Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

UCB SA

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Drug Profiles

efgartigimod alfa - Drug Profile

Product Description

Mechanism Of Action

R&D Progress

forigerimod acetate - Drug Profile

hyaluronidase (recombinant, human) + immune globulin (human) - Drug Profile

immune globulin (human) - Drug Profile

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Dormant Projects

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Discontinued Products

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) - Product Development Milestones

Featured News & Press Releases

May 18, 2020 : Final results from the ProCID study of efficacy and safety of 3 different dosages of Panzyga (NewGam) in patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) presented at AAN 2020

: Final results from the ProCID study of efficacy and safety of 3 different dosages of Panzyga (NewGam) in patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) presented at AAN 2020 Feb 19, 2019 : Gliknik to receive $15 million milestone payment from Pfizer following clinical progress with PF-06755347, previously known as GL-2045

: Gliknik to receive milestone payment from Pfizer following clinical progress with PF-06755347, previously known as GL-2045 Jun 14, 2018 : ImmuPharma: Results of CIDP Pre-Clinical Data

: ImmuPharma: Results of CIDP Pre-Clinical Data Aug 10, 2015 : Gliknik Licensee Pfizer Receives Orphan Drug Designation From U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Drug Candidate Directed Towards Rare Neurological Disorder

Appendix



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kslolw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

