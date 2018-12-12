Global Chronic Kidney Disease Market Analysis 2018 - Extensive Study on the Marketed, Clinical and Preclinical Molecules Available/Being Developed for the Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Chronic Kidney Disease Market: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape and Competitive Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market: Pipeline Review, Developer Landscape, and Competitive Insights

provides an extensive study on the marketed, clinical and preclinical molecules available / being developed for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is characterized by progressive loss of kidney function over a period of time. In most patients suffering from CKD, symptoms (such as swollen ankles, blood in urine and foamy urine) are rarely observed until kidney function has declined by 75%. It is worth highlighting that over 90% of the patients suffering from reduced kidney function are unaware of their medical condition.

In the US, 15% of adults are reported to be suffering from mild or severe forms of CKD. In fact, the mean global prevalence of CKD, across all five stages of the disease, is estimated to be 13.4%.

Limited availability of epidemiological data, lack of awareness, late diagnosis and inappropriate/incorrect treatment are some of the factors responsible for elevating disease incidence. It is also worth noting that developed nations spend over 2-3% of their annual healthcare budget on the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD); however, the economic burden associated with milder forms of CKD is almost double the total costs incurred in the treatment of ESRD.

Further, in the US, the disease has been estimated to incur combined direct and indirect costs ranging between USD 1,183 - USD 35,292 per patient, per month.



Existing therapeutic options have already been proven to be inadequate in containing the progression of the disease and its symptoms in the long term.

Currently, several stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry are engaged in efforts to advance the development of various types of disease-modifying pharmacological interventions and therapies that offer symptomatic relief. In fact, multiple initiatives by start-ups are being backed by venture capital funding in order to expedite the development of potential therapeutic options for better disease management.



Key Highlights

The analysis of content presented on informal (100 patient blogs and over 3,000 social media posts) and formal (180 scientific articles) literary sources, and the opinions expressed by industry experts confirm the existence of a significant unmet need within the chronic kidney disease market. Some of the unaddressed concerns suggested across multiple portals include improved therapeutic strategies, better management of comorbidities, lack of awareness related to the conditions leading to chronic kidney disease, high economic burden, unavailability of dialysis centers and poor quality of life.

Presently, over 160 product candidates are being evaluated across various stages of development for the management/treatment of chronic kidney disease. Of these, 24% are in the preclinical or discovery phase. Amongst the drugs that are under clinical development, 33 are in phase III / pre-registration, 47 in phase II, and 22 in phase I and phase I/II trials. Interestingly, since 2012, 22 product candidates have been commercialized; examples include JYNARQUE (2018), Parsabiv (2017), RAYALDEE (2016) and VELTASSA (2015).

Majority of novel drug candidates (close to 70%) are disease-modifying agents, while nearly 30% designed to provide symptomatic relief only. It is worth highlighting that 75% of pipeline candidates are small molecules, and the rest are biologics. Further, most are being developed as monotherapies (close to 75%), whereas nearly 25% are currently being investigated as combination therapies.

The market landscape is characterized by the presence of large (31), mid-sized (33) and small-sized companies (47). Examples of prominent large companies engaged in this domain include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and Sanofi. The growing unmet need within this domain has spurred the establishment of many start-ups / small-sized companies in recent years; examples include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) Algomedix, Angion Biomedica, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Complexa, Ember Therapeutics, Genkyotex, Goldfinch Bio, inRegen, Kezar Life Sciences, Lanthio Pharma, Orbis Biosciences, Redx pharma, Sanifit, and Serodus.

Stakeholders in the industry have forged several strategic partnerships in the recent past; we observed that 28% of the agreements that were signed between 2015 and 2018 were related to research and development. These were followed by development and commercialization agreements (23%), licensing agreements (22%), commercialization agreements (15%), acquisitions (5%), mergers (5%), and manufacturing agreements (2%). Examples of recently inked deals include collaborations between Novo Nordisk and Evotec ( August 2018 ), Resverlogix and Medison Pharma ( January 2018 ), and AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( February 2018 ).

), Resverlogix and Medison Pharma ( ), and AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( ). Drug development initiatives by start-ups have received financial support in terms of venture funding and research grants. In fact, more than USD 4.1 billion , across 118 instances of grants, venture capital rounds, and public offerings, has been invested in these companies since 2010. Across all the funding rounds, the most active investors include (in terms of participation in funding rounds) Omega Funds, Flagship Pioneering, Polaris Partners, venBio Select, Oxford Finance, OrbiMed Advisors, Morningside Group, Limulus Venture Partners, Cormorant Asset Management, AJU IB Investment, and Sibling Capital.

, across 118 instances of grants, venture capital rounds, and public offerings, has been invested in these companies since 2010. Across all the funding rounds, the most active investors include (in terms of participation in funding rounds) Omega Funds, Flagship Pioneering, Polaris Partners, venBio Select, Oxford Finance, OrbiMed Advisors, Morningside Group, Limulus Venture Partners, Cormorant Asset Management, AJU IB Investment, and Sibling Capital. Several prominent scientists (over 100) have made significant contributions in advancing the clinical development efforts, and therefore, have emerged as key opinion leaders in this field. Examples of prominent universities and hospitals that have been engaged in conducting breakthrough research in this domain include (in alphabetical order, no selection criteria) Icahn School of Medicine, UC San Diego School of Medicine, University of Michigan , University of Oxford and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. An Overview of Chronic Kidney Diseases

3.2.1. Medical Conditions Associated with Chronic Kidney Diseases

3.2.1.1. Alport Syndrome

3.2.1.2. Diabetic Nephropathy

3.2.1.3. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

3.2.1.4. Glomerulonephritis

3.2.1.5. Nephrotic Syndrome

3.2.1.6. Polycystic Kidney Disease

3.2.1.7. Hypertensive Kidney Disease

3.2.1.8. Pyelonephritis

3.2.2. Stages of Chronic Kidney Disease

3.2.3. Symptoms

3.2.4. Diagnosis

3.2.5. Treatment Options

3.2.5.1. Therapeutics

3.2.5.2. Other Modalities

3.2.7. Kidney Transplant and Implications



4. Pipeline Review: Marketed And Development Drugs

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Drugs for Chronic Kidney Disease: Marketed and Development Pipeline

4.3. Chronic Kidney Disease: Pipeline Analysis

4.3.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule

4.3.3. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.3.4. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Indication(s)

4.3.5. Analysis by Size of Developer

4.3.6. Analysis by Size and Location of the Players

4.3.7. Analysis of Leading Developers

4.3.8. Heptagon Representation: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Indication and Phase of Development

4.3.9. Grid Analysis: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Indication, Dosing Frequency and Phase of Development

4.3.10. Geographical Landscape



5. Product Clinical Commercial Attractiveness

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.2.1. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.3. Affiliated Insights



6. Chronic Kidney Disease: Unmet Needs Analysis

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Unmet Needs Analysis in Chronic Kidney Disease

6.2.1. Unmet Needs Expressed in Patient Blogs

6.2.1.1. Methodology

6.2.1.2. Key Insights

6.2.2. Unmet Needs Reported in Published Literature

6.2.2.1. Methodology

6.2.2.2. Key Insights

6.2.3. Unmet Needs Expressed on Social Media Platforms

6.2.3.1. Methodology

6.2.3.2. Key Insights

6.2.4. Unmet Needs Highlighted by Experts

6.2.4.1. Titte Srinivas, Intermountain Medical Centre

6.2.4.2. Brian Clement, Hippocrates Health Institute

6.2.4.3. Frank Brennan, Palliative Care Physician

6.2.4.4. Sarah Brook, Renal Dietitian, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust

6.2.4.5. Joseph Selvanayagam, Medical Researcher, Flinders University

6.2.4.6. Vanessa Rojas-Bautista, UC Irvine Health

6.2.5. Concluding Remarks: Key Unmet Needs in Chronic Kidney Disease



7. Company Competitiveness Analysis

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Methodology

7.2.1. Assumptions and Key Parameters

7.3. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Key Insights

7.3.1. Key Players: North America

7.3.2. Key Players: Europe

7.3.3. Key Players: Asia Pacific



8. KOL Analysis

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Principal Investigators Involved in Clinical Trials

8.4. Prominent Key Opinion Leaders

8.5. Most Active Key Opinion Leaders



9. Partnerships and Collaborations

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Novel Therapeutics for Chronic Kidney Disease: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnerships

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.4. Regional Analysis

9.3.4.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



10. Funding And Investment Analysis

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Types of Funding

10.3. Novel Therapeutics for Chronic Kidney Disease: Funding and Investment Analysis

10.3.1. Analysis by Number of Instances

10.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

10.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3.4. Most Active Players

10.3.5. Most Active Investors

10.4. Concluding Remarks



Companies Featured



Aarhus University

University Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Advantech Capital

AJU IB Investment

Akebia Therapeutics

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

and Health Sciences Alexandria Venture Investments

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Algomedix

Allegheny Financial Group

Amgen

Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

Angion Biomedica

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

apceth Biopharma

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apollo Hospitals

AptaBio Therapeutics

Ardelyx

Armetheon

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Avexxin

Barclays Bank

Bay City Capital

Bayer

Baylor College of Medicine

Beijing Anzhen Hospital

Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

BIOCAD

BioVirtus

BLR Bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boryung Pharmaceutical

Bristol- Myers Squibb

California Institute of Renal Research

Calliditas Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics

CARB-X

Cash Capital

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celgene

Cellmid

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire

ChemoCentryx

Children's Mercy Hospital

China Medical University Hospital

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Clough Capital

Complexa

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Cormorant Asset Management

Cowen Healthcare Investments

Cowin Capital Group

Creighton University

CTI Life Sciences Fund

CuraGen

Cycad Group

Daiichi Sankyo

DaVita Clinical Research

DiaMedica Therapeutics

Dimerix

Dong-A ST

Dongguk University

Duke University

Dynavax Technologies

Eastern Capital

EcoR1 Capital

Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners

Efung Capital

Ege University

ElexoPharm

Eli Lilly and Company

Elite Capital

Ember Therapeutics

Epidarex Capital

Epigen Biosciences

Espero BioPharma

Evanston Northwestern Hospital

Evotec

F-Prime Capital Partners

Flagship Pioneering

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

Fosun Pharma

Fresenius Medical Care

Fudan University

Gabriele d'Annunzio' University

Galectin Therapeutics

Galencia

Gazi University

Genentech

Genexine

Genkyotex

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Glycadia Pharmaceuticals

GNI Group

Goldfinch Bio

Goldman Sachs

Gujarat Kidney Foundation

H.C. Wainwright

Hadassah Medical Center

Hamad Medical

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Hansa Medical

HBM Healthcare Investments

Heidelberg University

University Hennepin Healthcare

Hercules Capital

Hermed Capital

Hoffmann- La Roche

Hospital Aleman

Human Genome Sciences

Hydra Biosciences

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Indiana University

Innovation Network Corporation of Japan

Inositec

inRegen

Inselspital

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Iran University of Medical Sciences

University of Medical Sciences Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Italian Hospital

JAFCO

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Japan Tobacco International

Jiangsu Maslech Medical Technology

Johns Hopkins University

JPMorgan Chase

Kadmon

KAI Pharmaceuticals

KBP Biosciences

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Kezar Life Sciences

King's College London

KISSEI Pharmaceutical

Klotho Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics

Konkuk University

Korea Investment Partners

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Kyung Hee University

L&F Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Lanthio Pharma

Lawson Health Research Institute

LCR Clinical Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

LG Life Sciences

Limulus Venture Partners

London Health Sciences Centre

Longitude Capital

Lonza

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Mannkind Corporation

Mariel Therapeutics

Maruishi Pharmaceutical

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Mayo Clinic

McMaster University

Medical University of Graz

Medicxi Ventures

MedImmune

Medipal Holdings

Medison Pharma

Megapharm

Merck Serono

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Michigan State University

Mission Therapeutics

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Morningside Ventures

MRL Ventures Fund

National Taiwan University Hospital

Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital

Nephrotic Syndrome Study Network

New Enterprise Associates

NorthShore University HealthSystem

Novadiol

Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

NOXXON Pharma

Omega Funds

OPKO Health

Orange County Research Center

Oraxion Therapeutics

OrbiMed

Orbis Biosciences

Oregon Health & Science University

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

Oxford Finance

Palladio Biosciences

Pappas Ventures

Paranta Biosciences

Pfizer

Pfizer Venture Investments

Pharmacosmos

Ping An Ventures

PKD Foundation

Polaris Partners

Prometic Life Sciences

Proteomics International

Proteon Therapeutics

Qiming Venture Partners

Queen Mary's Hospital

Hospital Reata Pharmaceuticals

Redx Pharma

Regulus Therapeutics

Relypsa

Resverlogix

Retrophin

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Rockwell Medical

Sahlgrenska University Hospital

Samsung Medical Center

Sandoz

Sangel Capital

Sanifit

Sanofi

SCOHIA PHARMA

SDIC Venture Capital

Sectoral Asset Management

Seoul National University

Seoul St. Mary's Hospital

Serodus

Serum Institute of India

Severance Hospital

Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical

Shield Therapeutics

Sibling Capital Ventures

Silicon Valley Bank

Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals

SK Group

Sofinnova Ventures

St. George's University

University Stanford University

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Taipei Medical University

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teijin Pharma

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

The George Institute for Global Health

The Medical University of South Carolina

The Rogosin Institute

The University of Alabama

The University of British Columbia

Theravance Biopharma

Third Rock Ventures

Thynk Capital

Tokai University

Toronto General Hospital

General Hospital TR-Pharm

Trevi Therapeutics

Tricida

Trisaq

Tufts Medical Center

UC San Diego School of Medicine

UnicoCell Biomed

Unicyte

University Hospital Bonn

University Hospital Center De Montpellier

University Hospitals Birmingham

University of Calgary

University of California

University of Cincinnati

University of Frankfurt

University of Giessen

University of Guadalajara

University of Illinois

University of Kentucky

University of Leeds

University of Louisville

University of Manitoba

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri

University of Montreal

University of North Carolina

University of Oklahoma

University of Oxford

University of Pennsylvania

University of Ulsan

University of Utah

University of Wisconsin

University of Zurich

Uppsala University Hospital

Hospital Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Medical Center Variant Pharmaceuticals

venBio Global Strategic Fund

venBio Select

Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners

Verily Life Sciences

Vertex Venture Holdings

Vidasym

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma

Vifor Pharma

Visterra

Vivo Capital

Washington University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Watson Laboratories

Wellington Management

XORTX Therapeutics

Yuhan Corporation

Zeria Pharmaceutical

ZS Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p5j7mw/global_chronic?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

