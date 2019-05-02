Global Chronic Kidney Disease Markets and Technologies, 2017-2018 & CAGR Projections to 2023 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Co., Eisai, Merck & Co. and Sanofi-Aventis
May 02, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The focus of this report is the role of drugs and medical device intervention (dialysis) in the treatment and management of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
Five-year projections for market activity and value are provided. Treatment types and trends for acute and chronic kidney failure, pricing considerations for medications, dialysis products (dialysis machines, dialysates and dialyzers), therapies, surgical procedures, companies, industry structure and participating companies are included in the study.
Qualitative information on disease overview, epidemiology and clinical burden of CKD is covered in detail. Further, detailed description about diagnostic methods such as blood tests, medical imaging; treatment, disease management strategies like pharmacological interventions, medical device interventions such as dialysis and kidney transplantation procedures and dietary supplements are covered. Further supporting technologies such as smartphone apps, tools and emerging technologies in dialysis and kidney transplantation procedures are also covered.
Special emphasis is given to new, emerging technologies for the treatment of CKD. Market specific information on global dynamics (drivers, challenges and emerging opportunities) are covered. CKD disease management involves tedious labor, safety and cost analyses, knowledge of current policies, regulations and reimbursement. Further clinical trial and the patent landscape is also covered in the report. Profiles and the overall competitive landscape of companies/manufacturers engaged in offering drugs and medical equipment for treating CKD are covered in the report.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on the current state of chronic kidney disease, with an emphasis on biomarkers, diagnostic methods, and mobile apps that support effective disease state management
- Key insight into research on CKD comorbidities such as Diabetes and Metabolic Disease, as well as treatment methods and diagnostics
- A look at the impact of regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues on the global CKD market
- Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Co., Eisai, Inc., Merck & Co. and Sanofi-Aventis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Key Findings
Chapter 3 Background of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Kidney Function
- Renal Disease
- Symptoms
- Hospitalization for Kidney Disease
- Costs of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Epidemiology of Renal Disease
- Cause of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Pathology of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Anemia
- Diabetic Nephropathy
- Electrolyte Abnormality
- Diagnostic Methods for Identification and Detection of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Clinical Markers for the Detection of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Treatment and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)
- Pharmaceutical Therapies
- Antihyperkalemia
- Antihyperphosphatemia
- Cholesterol Management Medications
- Diuretics
- Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents
- Iron Therapy
- Glucose Management
- Other
- Medical Device Interventions
- Dialysis
- Kidney Transplant
- Renal Dialysis
- Principles of Renal Dialysis
- Function of Renal Dialysis
- Types of Renal Dialysis
- Hemodialysis
- Peritoneal Dialysis
- Additional Medications for Dialysis Patients
- Medications for CKD Patients on Peritoneal Dialysis
- Novel Kidney Treatment in Development
- Portable, Cartridge-Based Hemodialysis Device
- Wearable Peritoneal Dialysis Device
- Kidney Transplantation
- The Transplant Procedure
- Waiting List for Kidney Transplantation
- Economics of Kidney Transplant
- Drugs Used in Conjunction with Kidney Transplantation
- Immunosuppressant Agents for Kidney Transplant
- Software and Mobile Applications for Chronic Kidney Disease Management
- Smartphone Technology and Mobile Apps
- Mobile Apps for CKD Patients
- Mobile Apps for CKD Professionals
- Diet and Nutrition Apps
- Medication Apps
- Renal LabApps
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Renal Dialysis Market
- Drivers of the Renal Dialysis Market
- Current Challenges for the Renal Dialysis Market
- Regulations and Reimbursement Landscape
- U.S. FDA 510(k) Approval
- Reimbursement Landscape
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Segment Analysis, by Treatment Intervention
- Pharmaceutical Drugs
- Medical Device Interventions-Dialysis
- Analysis of Medical Device Intervention, by Product
- Analysis of Medical Device Intervention/Dialysis Market, by End User
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- RoW
- Latin America
- Africa
- Middle East
Chapter 7 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patents, by Year
- Patents, by Type
- Patents, by Company
- Patents, by Country
- Patents, by Assignee
- New Developments
- Prevention and Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Use of Dynamin Ring Stabilizers
- Compositions for the Treatment of Kidney Disease
- Methods and Compositions in AKI
- Treatment of CKD and Other Renal Dysfunction: GDF15 Modulator
- Methods for Diagnosing and Assessing Kidney Disease
- Treatment and Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease
- Pharmaceutical Composition for Treating Chronic Kidney Disease
- Detection of Chronic Kidney Disease and Disease Progression
- Methods and Composition for Diagnosis and Prognosis of Renal Injury and Renal Failure
- Treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease
- PromarkerD-A Predictive and Diagnostic Test for Chronic Kidney Disease
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
- Dialysis Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers
- Market Share Analysis for Dialysis
- Recent Industry Developments
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie Biotherapeutics Corp.
- Acceleron Pharma, Inc.
- Acon Laboratories, Inc.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.
- AM-Pharma
- Amag Pharmaceuticals
- American Regent, Inc.
- American Renal Associates
- Amgen
- Ardelyx
- Arkray, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co.
- Astellas Pharma U.S., Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Astute Medical, Inc.
- Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Awak Technologies, Inc.
- B. Braun Medical, Inc.
- Bard Access Systems, Inc.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Llc
- Biocad
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cantel Medical
- Centers For Dialysis Care
- Chemocentryx, Inc.
- Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Davita, Inc.
- Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (Dci)
- Diamedica Therapeutics, Inc.
- Diversified Specialty Institutes (Dsi)
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Eisai, Inc.
- Fibrogen, Inc.
- Fresenius Medical Care (Fmc)
- Genentech, Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline
- Hospira, Inc.
- Incyte Corp.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals
- Kidney Center, Inc.
- Kringle Pharma, Inc.
- Liberty Dialysis
- Medcomp
- Medgenics, Inc.
- Medicines Co.
- Merck & Co.
- Mylan, Inc.
- Navilyst Medical
- Nephrogenex, Inc.
- Nipro Corp.
- Northwest Kidney Centers
- Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Noxxon Pharma A/G
- Nxstage Medical, Inc.
- Outset Medical, Inc.
- Pfizer Pharmaceutical
- Prometheus Laboratories, Inc.
- Renal Research Institute (Rri) Llc
- Quanta Fluid Solution Ltd.
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Satellite Healthcare/Wellbound Concert
- Shire Pharmaceuticals Group
- Thrasos Innovation
- Tricida, Inc.
- U.S. Renal Care Inc. (Usrc)
- Vascular Access Centers
- Vascular Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Vifor Pharma Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lj88oy
