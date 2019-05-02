Global Chronic Kidney Disease Markets and Technologies, 2017-2018 & CAGR Projections to 2023 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Co., Eisai, Merck & Co. and Sanofi-Aventis

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The focus of this report is the role of drugs and medical device intervention (dialysis) in the treatment and management of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

Five-year projections for market activity and value are provided. Treatment types and trends for acute and chronic kidney failure, pricing considerations for medications, dialysis products (dialysis machines, dialysates and dialyzers), therapies, surgical procedures, companies, industry structure and participating companies are included in the study.

Qualitative information on disease overview, epidemiology and clinical burden of CKD is covered in detail. Further, detailed description about diagnostic methods such as blood tests, medical imaging; treatment, disease management strategies like pharmacological interventions, medical device interventions such as dialysis and kidney transplantation procedures and dietary supplements are covered. Further supporting technologies such as smartphone apps, tools and emerging technologies in dialysis and kidney transplantation procedures are also covered.

Special emphasis is given to new, emerging technologies for the treatment of CKD. Market specific information on global dynamics (drivers, challenges and emerging opportunities) are covered. CKD disease management involves tedious labor, safety and cost analyses, knowledge of current policies, regulations and reimbursement. Further clinical trial and the patent landscape is also covered in the report. Profiles and the overall competitive landscape of companies/manufacturers engaged in offering drugs and medical equipment for treating CKD are covered in the report.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information on the current state of chronic kidney disease, with an emphasis on biomarkers, diagnostic methods, and mobile apps that support effective disease state management

Key insight into research on CKD comorbidities such as Diabetes and Metabolic Disease, as well as treatment methods and diagnostics

A look at the impact of regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues on the global CKD market

Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Co., Eisai, Inc., Merck & Co. and Sanofi-Aventis



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Findings

Chapter 3 Background of Chronic Kidney Disease

Kidney Function

Renal Disease

Symptoms

Hospitalization for Kidney Disease

Costs of Chronic Kidney Disease

Epidemiology of Renal Disease

Cause of Chronic Kidney Disease

Pathology of Chronic Kidney Disease

Anemia

Diabetic Nephropathy

Electrolyte Abnormality

Diagnostic Methods for Identification and Detection of Chronic Kidney Disease

Clinical Markers for the Detection of Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Pharmaceutical Therapies

Antihyperkalemia

Antihyperphosphatemia

Cholesterol Management Medications

Diuretics

Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents

Iron Therapy

Glucose Management

Other

Medical Device Interventions

Dialysis

Kidney Transplant

Renal Dialysis

Principles of Renal Dialysis

Function of Renal Dialysis

Types of Renal Dialysis

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Additional Medications for Dialysis Patients

Medications for CKD Patients on Peritoneal Dialysis

Novel Kidney Treatment in Development

Portable, Cartridge-Based Hemodialysis Device

Wearable Peritoneal Dialysis Device

Kidney Transplantation

The Transplant Procedure

Waiting List for Kidney Transplantation

Economics of Kidney Transplant

Drugs Used in Conjunction with Kidney Transplantation

Immunosuppressant Agents for Kidney Transplant

Software and Mobile Applications for Chronic Kidney Disease Management

Smartphone Technology and Mobile Apps

Mobile Apps for CKD Patients

Mobile Apps for CKD Professionals

Diet and Nutrition Apps

Medication Apps

Renal LabApps

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Overview

Factors Affecting Renal Dialysis Market

Drivers of the Renal Dialysis Market

Current Challenges for the Renal Dialysis Market

Regulations and Reimbursement Landscape

U.S. FDA 510(k) Approval

Reimbursement Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segment Analysis, by Treatment Intervention

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Medical Device Interventions-Dialysis

Analysis of Medical Device Intervention, by Product

Analysis of Medical Device Intervention/Dialysis Market, by End User

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

RoW

Latin America

Africa

Middle East

Chapter 7 Patent Review/ New Developments

Patents, by Year

Patents, by Type

Patents, by Company

Patents, by Country

Patents, by Assignee

New Developments

Prevention and Treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease

Use of Dynamin Ring Stabilizers

Compositions for the Treatment of Kidney Disease

Methods and Compositions in AKI

Treatment of CKD and Other Renal Dysfunction: GDF15 Modulator

Methods for Diagnosing and Assessing Kidney Disease

Treatment and Prevention of Chronic Kidney Disease

Pharmaceutical Composition for Treating Chronic Kidney Disease

Detection of Chronic Kidney Disease and Disease Progression

Methods and Composition for Diagnosis and Prognosis of Renal Injury and Renal Failure

Treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease

PromarkerD-A Predictive and Diagnostic Test for Chronic Kidney Disease

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Dialysis Equipment and Accessories Manufacturers

Market Share Analysis for Dialysis

Recent Industry Developments

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie Biotherapeutics Corp.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

AM-Pharma

Amag Pharmaceuticals

American Regent, Inc.

American Renal Associates

Amgen

Ardelyx

Arkray, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co.

Astellas Pharma U.S., Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astute Medical, Inc.

Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Awak Technologies, Inc.

B. Braun Medical, Inc.

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Llc

Biocad

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cantel Medical

Centers For Dialysis Care

Chemocentryx, Inc.

Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Davita, Inc.

Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (Dci)

Diamedica Therapeutics, Inc.

Diversified Specialty Institutes (Dsi)

Eli Lilly And Co.

Eisai, Inc.

Fibrogen, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care (Fmc)

Genentech, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline

Hospira, Inc.

Incyte Corp.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Kidney Center, Inc.

Kringle Pharma, Inc.

Liberty Dialysis

Medcomp

Medgenics, Inc.

Medicines Co.

Merck & Co.

Mylan, Inc.

Navilyst Medical

Nephrogenex, Inc.

Nipro Corp.

Northwest Kidney Centers

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk A/S

Noxxon Pharma A/G

Nxstage Medical, Inc.

Outset Medical, Inc.

Pfizer Pharmaceutical

Prometheus Laboratories, Inc.

Renal Research Institute (Rri) Llc

Quanta Fluid Solution Ltd.

Sanofi-Aventis

Satellite Healthcare/Wellbound Concert

Shire Pharmaceuticals Group

Thrasos Innovation

Tricida, Inc.

U.S. Renal Care Inc. (Usrc)

Vascular Access Centers

Vascular Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vifor Pharma Ltd.



