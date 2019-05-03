Global Church Management Software Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring ACS Technologies, Breeze, Church Community Builder, Ministry Brands, & ServantPC Resources
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Church Management Software Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts have predicted that the church management software market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The increasing number of vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software will propel the market growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are offering trial versions for providing churches a chance to try and test the software and let them decide if they want to buy it or not.
Some vendors are also providing a free trial version of the software with limited features for attracting new customers and gain significantly higher market shares. As a result, the continuously increasing number of vendors offering low-cost software will surge considerably during the forecast period.
Market Overview
One of the growth drivers of the global church management software market is the vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software. The availability of low-cost and free, trial versions of church management software will attract more churches to try this solution which will drive the growth of the market.
One of the challenges in the growth of the global church management software market is the lack of awareness and improper selection of church management software. This can affect the budget of the church, and, in turn, have an adverse impact on the demand for church management software during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Market vendors are focusing on offering low-cost church management software that small and mid-sized churches can afford. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACS Technologies Group, Inc
- Breeze
- Church Community Builder, LLC
- Ministry Brands
- ServantPC Resources Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ksry
