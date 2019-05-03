Global Church Management Software Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring ACS Technologies, Breeze, Church Community Builder, Ministry Brands, & ServantPC Resources

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Church Management Software Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts have predicted that the church management software market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



The increasing number of vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software will propel the market growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are offering trial versions for providing churches a chance to try and test the software and let them decide if they want to buy it or not.



Some vendors are also providing a free trial version of the software with limited features for attracting new customers and gain significantly higher market shares. As a result, the continuously increasing number of vendors offering low-cost software will surge considerably during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software



One of the growth drivers of the global church management software market is the vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software. The availability of low-cost and free, trial versions of church management software will attract more churches to try this solution which will drive the growth of the market.



Lack of awareness and improper selection of church management software



One of the challenges in the growth of the global church management software market is the lack of awareness and improper selection of church management software. This can affect the budget of the church, and, in turn, have an adverse impact on the demand for church management software during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Market vendors are focusing on offering low-cost church management software that small and mid-sized churches can afford. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ACS Technologies Group, Inc

Breeze

Church Community Builder, LLC

Ministry Brands

ServantPC Resources Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ksry



