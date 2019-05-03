Global Church Management Software Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring ACS Technologies, Breeze, Church Community Builder, Ministry Brands, & ServantPC Resources

May 03, 2019, 09:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Church Management Software Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts have predicted that the church management software market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

The increasing number of vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software will propel the market growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are offering trial versions for providing churches a chance to try and test the software and let them decide if they want to buy it or not.

Some vendors are also providing a free trial version of the software with limited features for attracting new customers and gain significantly higher market shares. As a result, the continuously increasing number of vendors offering low-cost software will surge considerably during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software

One of the growth drivers of the global church management software market is the vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software. The availability of low-cost and free, trial versions of church management software will attract more churches to try this solution which will drive the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness and improper selection of church management software

One of the challenges in the growth of the global church management software market is the lack of awareness and improper selection of church management software. This can affect the budget of the church, and, in turn, have an adverse impact on the demand for church management software during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Market vendors are focusing on offering low-cost church management software that small and mid-sized churches can afford. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies. 

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Market segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ACS Technologies Group, Inc
  • Breeze
  • Church Community Builder, LLC
  • Ministry Brands
  • ServantPC Resources Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ksry

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

