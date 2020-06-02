Global CI & MMY Consulting Announced the Merger of their Business Operations

BALTIMORE, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Commerce & Information, Inc. (Global CI) and MMY Consulting, Inc. (MMY) have announced today the merger of their business operations to offer best in class Health IT solutions to Healthcare organizations and Federal, State and Local municipal Health agencies. Global CI will acquire the MMY assets, people and customer contracts and the merged business will operate under the Global CI brand.

Founded in 2003, MMY delivers high value technology focused solutions that increase organization productivity, clinical integration and improve operational efficiencies. MMY's track record as a 4 time "Best Places to Work in IT" organization and with a 17 year track record of delivering projects on time and in budget to some of the nation's largest healthcare organizations complements the foundational work Global CI has performed in the government space.

"MMY offers exciting opportunity for Global CI to strengthen and expand its service offerings in the commercial Healthcare market," explains Mike Ziman, founder and CEO of Global CI. "With a range of high-profile clients, the acquisition of MMY supports the Global CI strategy to take its award-winning IT solutions and leadership into the commercial Healthcare market."

Bill Monachino, founder and CEO of MMY Consulting, also commented, "Global CI's acquisition of MMY provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses through an extended service offering for our clients. As healthcare organizations transition to meet newly released Federal Health Architecture rules, Cybersecurity, Cloud operational performance demand, and to take advantage of Value Based Care opportunities, we will be best positioned to support them on that journey." Monachino will join Global CI as the EVP, head of the Commercial business division with Global CI.

The expanded business will serve the missions of 15+ enterprise and government organizations across the USA and territories, supporting 125,000+ health IT and financial strategists and information users serving 300+ million US citizens and global visitors.

Global CI, founded in 1992, headquartered in Baltimore, MD, provides leading Health IT, Cybersecurity and Cloud strategies and solutions to Government agencies garnering over 50 awards from agency and client leadership. Its rich heritage in interoperability, AI, ML, DevOps, DevSecOps, Quality Management, Elite Enterprise Architecture and the ingesting and analysis of large volume medical data combined with strategic technology partnerships and large prime government system integrators positions Global CI to expertly support IT modernization and transformation for our clients.

To be a leading innovative solution provider, Global CI has made customer service the central element to everything that it does.

More information about the solutions it offers can be found at the company website: http://www.globalci.com

A spokesperson for Global CI shared that they have completed the definitive agreements, May 2, 2020 and full transition and integration of MMY staff to be completed July 2020.

Contact info:

Name: Jessica Ziman

Organization: Global CI

Address: 7008 Security Blvd., Suite 210

Windsor Mill, MD 21244

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Global CI

