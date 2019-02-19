Global Cigarette Market 2018-2019 & 2024: The Market was Worth US$ 888 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Reach a Value of $1,124 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cigarette market was worth US$ 888 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 1,124 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2019-2024.

Nowadays, there are different types of cigarettes available in the market such as filter cigarettes, menthol cigarettes, clove cigarettes, etc., providing the cigarette consumers a variety of options to choose between the products.

Major raw materials required for the manufacturing of cigarette are tobacco leaves, cut tobacco, cigarette filter, tipping paper, cigarette paper, whiteboard, aluminium laminated paper and glue. There are large number of suppliers of these materials present in the market which is driving the production of cigarette.

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of smokers across the globe. This is mainly the result of hectic and stressful lifestyles being led by the consumers which is currently catalysing the growth of the cigarette market.

In some of the developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, the disposable incomes of the consumers have been rising which creates several growth opportunities for the cigarette manufacturers to raise their product price and shift smokers onto the premium products.

Cigarette consumers in the rural areas of several developing regions like India, China, Pakistan, etc., traditionally prefer several tobacco products such as hukkah, beedi, etc. instead of cigarette. However, it has been observed that over the past few years, due to a rise in the awareness about the product, a large number of rural tobacco consuming population is shifting towards cigarette.

Breakup by Type:



The cigarette market has been segmented on the basis of different types of cigarettes available for the consumers to choose from such as light, medium and others. Amongst these, light cigarettes represent the largest segment as they are safer and healthier to consume.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Currently, there are numerous means from which the consumers can obtain the desired cigarettes including tobacco shops, supermarket and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others. Tobacco shops are the most popular distribution channels as they offer a wide variety of specialised tobacco products ranging from premium cigars and cigarettes to ashtrays and humidification devices.

Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, Asia Pacific, excluding Australia, represents the largest market for cigarettes across the globe followed by Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America and Australia. The growth in the Asia Pacific region can be highly attributed to increasing population coupled with elevating disposable incomes.

Competitive Landscape:



The global cigarette market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of few manufacturers who have been competing in terms of prices and quality. Some of the key players operating in the market include China National Tobacco Corporation, Phillip Morris International, British America Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco Group.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Tobacco Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Markey Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6 Global Cigarette Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trend

6.2.2 Value Trend

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Breakup by Region

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.9.2 Manufacturing

6.9.3 Marketing

6.9.4 Distribution

6.9.5 Exports

6.9.6 End-Use

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Light

7.2 Medium

7.3 Others

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Tobacco Shops

8.2 Supermarket and Hypermarkets

8.3 Convenience Stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific (Excluding Australia)

9.2 Eastern Europe

9.3 Western Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 North America

9.6 Latin America

9.7 Australia

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Market Share of Key Players

11 Cigarette Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

China National Tobacco Corporation

Phillip Morris International

British America Tobacco

Japan Tobacco International

Imperial Tobacco Group.

