Global CIPN Industry Review 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2030 - CIPN Medications Account for More Than 55% Share of Therapies in 2021

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market, By Therapy, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market held a market value of USD 967.73 million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,521.92 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.16% over the projected period.



Increasing awareness coupled with the increasing emerging therapies are anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of cancer around the globe is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Also, high prevalence of CIPN is also estimated to boost the market growth. The prevalence of CIPN varies by agent, with rates ranging from 19 % to more than 85%. Platinum-based medicines (70-100%), taxanes (11-87%), thalidomide and its analogues (20-60%), and ixabepilone (60-65%) have the highest reported rates.



Despite the driving factors, no standard assessment and current therapy limitations are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The overall impact of COVID-19 is neutral as the after effects of chemotherapy can be very severe and adoption of telehealth solutions made it possible for patients to consult their doctors and start their treatment.

High prevalence of cancer around the globe



Prevalence of cancer is rising worldwide, which is also leading to rising cases of chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of 2020, around 1,806,590 new cancer cases were estimated to be diagnosed in the United States.

Moreover, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2021, about 1.9 million cancer cases were expected to be diagnosed and 608,570 people were expected to die in the United States. These growing number of cancer cases are leading to rising adoption of various treatment options for cancer. These treatment options include chemotherapy as well, which might lead to CIPN, hence boosting the market growth.



Segments Overview

The Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market is segmented based on therapy and region.



By Therapy

Medications

Surgery

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Others

The medications segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.45% and also the largest market share of over 55% in 2021 owing to the growing preference of medications for CIPN treatment as compared to the other therapy options. The surgery segment is expected to surpass a market size of USD 150 million by 2025 owing to various technological advancements.



Regional Overview

Based on region, the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 42%, amounting to around USD 2,834.8 million owing to the high prevalence of cancer in the region. Within the North American region, the U.S. accounted for a market size of USD 544.15 million in 2021 owing to the growing prevalence of CIPN.



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.7% owing to the growing R&D activities in the region and presence of various market players in the region. Within Asia Pacific, Japan witnessed a growth rate of around 6.47% over the projected period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer.



Europe region also witnessed significant growth owing to increasing awareness regarding CIPN. Within Europe, Germany accounted for a market size of USD 116.20 million and UK accounted for around USD 98.26 million in 2021. Germany witnessed the highest CIPN incident population of 165,095 cases, followed by the UK, with around 120,624 cases. Also, Spain witnessed a growth rate of around 5.75% over the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of advanced technologies in the country. However, Spain witnessed the least the CIPN incident population of around 73,071 cases.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market include Orexo AB, MundiPharma International Ltd., Biodelivery Sciences International Inc., Hisamitsu Pharma Co., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., CK life Science (WEX Pharma), Daiichi Sankyo Co., Pfizer Inc., and Roche Holding AG, among others. The cumulative market share of the four major players is close to 35%.



These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. signed a licensing agreement with RaQualia Pharma Inc. for the latter's novel sodium channel blocker. The drug is used for the treatment of chronic pain.



The market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

7MM Prevalent Population of CIPN; Disease Background and Overview- Sign & Symptoms, Pathophysiology, Risk Factors, Diagnosis

Competitive Intelligence Analysis for CIPN

Country Wise Epidemiology of Cancer Pain: United States Epidemiology- Prevalence Cases of CIPN in the U.S., Gender Specific CIPN Prevalence, Age-Specific CIPN Prevalence; EU5 Epidemiology ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , & the UK); Japan Epidemiology

, , , , & the UK); Japan Epidemiology Current Treatment Practices: Clinical Practice Guideline-Treatment of CIPN; Patient Journey

Marketed Drugs: Olesoxime (TRO19622)-MedImmune/Abbott Laboratories Inc.-Product Description, Regulatory Milestones, Developmental Activities, Pivotal Clinical Trials; Calmangafodipir-Egetis Therapeutics/Solasia Pharma K.K.; Pregabalin-Pfizer's

Emerging Drugs: Tetrodotoxin (TTX)-Wex Pharmaceuticals-Product Description, Clinical Development, Clinical Trials Information, Safety & Efficacy, Product Profile; Thrombomodulin alfa-Veloxis Pharmaceuticals; Sodium Selenite Pentahydrate-Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Memantine-Mendel AI; Nicotinamide Riboside-ChromaDex, Inc.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market?

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market

Chapter 4. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Overview

Chapter 5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

Chapter 6. Current Treatment Practices

Chapter 7. Unmet Needs

Chapter 8. KOL's Views: Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Chapter 9. Case Reports

Chapter 10. Marketed Products

Chapter 11. Emerging Therapies

Chapter 12. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy: Market Analysis

Chapter 13. Market Size of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy by Country

Chapter 14. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ybm9t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets