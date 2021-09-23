Global Citizen Forum Launches Early Registration to 'The Future in Motion'

Annual Summit topics include sustainable migration, technology in a net-zero carbon world, new frontiers for space travel, human identity and interconnectedness, and the future of global citizenship

TV personalities, Richard Quest and June Sarpong to co-host 500+ ticketed, two-day event

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following a long-awaited global return to physical events, the Global Citizen Forum moves ahead of schedule to open ticket sales for its upcoming Annual Summit, hosted in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Gathering the world's leading figures to Ras Al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates between December 12-13, 2021, The Future in Motion has already become one of the most anticipated events of the year for the ever-expanding global citizen community.

The event will be co-hosted by Richard Quest, notable CNN journalist and news anchor, and June Sarpong, TV presenter, diversity expert and Award-Winning author — each bringing their renowned dynamic personalities to the summit that has far-reaching impact for individuals and governments operating on the world stage.

Prompting vital conversations on a new momentum for human mobility, the event will also feature insightful presentations and powerful discussions on pioneering initiatives for sustainable migration, technology's role in creating a net-zero carbon world, space travel as a new frontier for humanity, redefining human identity, and empowering the future of global citizenship.

Noting the record-number of inquiries, Talimka Yordanova, CEO of the Global Citizen Forum remarks that, "the world is in desperate need of human connection, and most certainly in need of hope from world leaders and prominent figures to actively influence a more sustainable and resilient future moving forward."

Previous Annual Summits hosted in Dubai, Toronto, Monaco, and Sveti Stefan have each welcomed over 500 guests from across 65+ countries, making it one of the world's most culturally rich and uniquely diverse annual global gatherings.

"The pandemic has dramatically underscored the underlying power of a connected and mobile world. And rather than withdrawing from this new reality of a global world and a united global identity, our mission is to be at the forefront of empowering it," says the Founder of the Global Citizen Forum, Armand Arton.

With limited tickets available, you can secure your attendance now by visiting: https://www.globalcitizenforum.org/tickets.

About Global Citizen Forum

The Global Citizen Forum is a Canadian non-profit organization driven by a global community of leaders and catalyzers unlocking the potential of global citizenship. Through a series of curated events and experiences, GCF's membership-based community gathers from across the globe for their Annual Summit to bridge dialogue with action for traceable, transparent and measurable impact.

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate's tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate's tourism and hospitality industry.

